WWE News: NXT Announcer Mauro Ranallo Deletes Twitter Account After Comments From Corey Graves

Things are getting a bit snippy among the announcers in WWE and NXT.

There have been legitimate battles in WWE over the years, but not all of them take place inside the ring. Mauro Ranallo is a highly praised announcer and the lead commentator for NXT, but he has often been criticized by others. Now, the outspoken action-caller has chosen to shut down his Twitter account after some strong statements from Friday Night SmackDown announcer Corey Graves.

Ranallo has been the lead announcer for NXT for over two years. He moved to the brand in 2017 after he had some issues with fellow commentator John Bradshaw Layfield on SmackDown. Ranallo has become a mainstay on NXT, but drama has found him again.

On Saturday night, WWE held its NXT TakeOver: WarGames, and Ranallo was at the announce desk as usual. Joining him was the normal team of Nigel McGuinness and Beth Phoenix, but someone wasn’t happy with how the action was being called.

Ringside News noticed that current SmackDown announcer Corey Graves took some not-so-subtle shots at Ranallo on Saturday night. In a roundabout way, Graves tweeted out that Ranallo was talking a bit too much and not letting his announce team partners get their words out.

Just for the record guys, I know you wouldn’t know it, but there’s actually a WWE Hall of Famer AND a former Ring of Honor Champion on commentary. I’d imagine they have a lot to offer. ????‍♂️#NXTTakeoverWarGames — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 24, 2019

No names were mentioned, but Graves mentioned a WWE Hall of Famer and a former Ring of Honor Champion, which fans recognize as Beth Phoenix and Nigel McGuinness.

That leaves only one person of which Graves could have been talking about and that is Ranallo. Graves was implying that Ranallo was talking too much, and later, he replied to a fan’s tweet making fun of some of the things that the NXT lead announcer was talking about.

Far, far too many. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 24, 2019

Since those tweets were sent out by Corey Graves, Ranallo has deleted his official Twitter account. It is possible that he could reactivate it at any time, but it is strange that he has taken it down since he wasn’t even the one who made any derogatory comments.

Of course, back when the issues came up with JBL two years ago, Ranallo went completely silent on social media, and even took a break from the company.

Frank Shamrock, who is very good friends with Ranallo, responded to Graves’ tweet that Mauro was talking too much.

One has to wonder that if this whole thing is a way of continuing the brand warfare battle heading into Survivor Series on Sunday night. Then again, it’s hard to believe that Mauro Ranallo would delete his Twitter account instead of just firing back at Corey Graves for his comments on Saturday night.