WWE News: New Match And Tri-Brand Battle Royal Added To Tonight’s ‘Survivor Series’

WWE has chosen to add even more to an already stacked card.

It has been a big weekend for WWE already, but there is still so much more to come with Survivor Series on Sunday night. There is already a very stacked card for the pay-per-view which will have all three main roster brands battling for supremacy, but now, there is even more. A couple of new matches were added to the card late on Sunday afternoon, and one of them is a huge tri-brand battle royal happening on the Kickoff Show.

This is one of the events that fans have been waiting for as it is the first year that NXT is taking part in Survivor Series. The best of the yellow brand will face off against the best from Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown to determine who can stand tall above all others in WWE.

There are titles up for grabs and other matches pitting some of the top superstars from each brand against one another, but WWE wanted to give more. The official website of WWE reported that there will be a huge battle royal taking place on the Kickoff Show with superstars from all three brands.

It’s not exactly clear who will be involved in the battle royal, and Wrestling Inc. is even reporting that it is just a match “of some kind.” With the Kickoff Show beginning a couple of hours before the actual event, there could be a couple of battle royals if WWE wanted to have them.

Two other matches are also scheduled for the Kickoff Show, and one is brand new with a few high-flying superstars going into battle. WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush is going to step into the ring to face off against Kalisto and Akira Tozawa.

WWE has also announced that one of the matches already announced will take place on the Kickoff Show tonight. Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders will take on SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day and NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era in a non-title match.

Here is the current card for Survivor Series as of the afternoon of Sunday, November 24, 2019.