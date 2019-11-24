Country Singer Sam Hunt Issues Apology After DUI Arrest: ‘It Won’t Happen Again’

Early Thursday morning, country singer Sam Hunt was arrested for DUI. Now, the “Body Like a Back Road” singer has issued an apology following the news of his arrest. The singer took to his Twitter account on Friday to address the incident as well as to apologize.

“Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville,” the singer explained. “It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again.”

After issuing the apology via Twitter, Hunt’s fans showed their support by liking the tweet. Others showed their support by leaving comments on his initial tweet. Some pointed out that everyone makes mistakes and commended the singer for publicly acknowledging the situation.

Hunt didn’t reply to any of the tweets, and he has not spoken out again since breaking his silence. However, according to a report from Pop Culture, fellow country singer Riley Green spoke to WGNA 107.7, a radio station in Albany. The two singers have known each other since early in their careers, according to the site.

“It’s an awful thing, and of course, everybody makes mistakes, but when you get to his level of popularity and notoriety, you’re gonna get a lot more scrutiny than anybody else is. That just comes with the territory, at the end of the day,” Green said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hunt was arrested in the early morning hours on Thursday, November 21. Hunt was reportedly driving down the wrong side of a Nashville road when police pulled him over. Police had received reports of the wrong-way vehicle and when they pulled Hunt over, he reportedly smelled of alcohol and his eyes were bloodshot. The country singer reportedly agreed to take a field sobriety test, which he failed, and he was arrested. Hunt was released after posting $2,500 bond. He will be in court for the incident on January 17.

Sam Hunt burst onto the country music scene back in 2014 with the release of his first single, “Leave the Night On.” He followed it up by releasing the song, “Take Your Time.” Other popular songs from his first album include “House Party,” “Break Up In a Small Town,” and “Make You Miss Me.” He released his hit single, “Body Like a Back Road,” in 2017, and his most recent released single, “Kinfolks,” recently hit the country airwaves.