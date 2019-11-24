Kim Kardashian Changed Her Mind On Her Kids Wearing Makeup After Fight With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have argued over whether or not their kids should be wearing makeup in the past. Now, the mother of four admits that her views have changed after hearing her husband and family weigh in on the topic.

According to Hollywood Life, Kim was speaking on the Australian talk show The Sunday Project when she was asked about the fight that erupted after her daughter North was seen wearing makeup.

Back in October, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star admitted that she and Kanye had fought after 6-year-old North was spotted wearing eyeliner and lipstick. Fans commented on pictures of North all made up, arguing that she was a baby and should embrace her natural beauty.

It seems as though Kanye agreed with the critics. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kanye put an end to the practice because he thought his daughter should wait until she is a teenager to start wearing makeup.

“North is trying to get in on the makeup but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager,” Kim said.

She added that it was a big fight in her house, but that she and Kanye were just trying to figure out how to best raise their kids, adding that she wasn’t allowed to wear makeup at that age.

Now, it appears as though Kim has come around to Kanye’s way of thinking. She explained that although she used to believe it was ok for her daughter to wear makeup, she has decided that it’s not fine after all.

“About the makeup thing, I don’t think a kid should really be wearing makeup either, you know,” she said.

While the debate in the Kardashian-West household raged on, Kim says that she chatted with her friends and family to figure out what to do about the situation.

“I think sometimes if you don’t understand a rule, it is good to learn and ask your friends. In my case [I asked] my siblings what they would do,” she says.

She added that she and Kanye want to agree on how to raise their kids, but sometimes it takes time to figure out where to land on an issue.

“[We] bounce ideas around and develop a way that we’re going to parent and rules that we have. And we always have to stay aligned,” she said.