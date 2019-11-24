Kate Beckinsale Rocks A White Sports Bra, Dances To A Backstreet Boys Song With A Female Friend

Kate Beckinsale showed off her impressive dance routine, and it included a surprise appearance.

Kate Beckinsale proved that she has the moves in her latest entertaining Instagram video. Early Sunday morning, the 46-year-old actress shared a clip of herself and a gal pal performing an entire dance routine to one of the Backstreet Boys’ biggest hits.

The song that Kate and her friend, Parker Miller, chose to groove to was the 1997 classic “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).” For their performance, Kate Beckinsale rocked a white sports bra and a pair of high-waisted black leggings that were so tight that they almost looked painted on. Her athletic outfit showcased her chiseled abs and muscular legs, and it appears to be the same ensemble that she was rocking in an earlier video filmed during a session at the gym. The fit and trim Underworld actress had her brunette locks pulled up into a high messy bun. Kate’s friend, meanwhile, wore her blond hair down, and she stayed a bit more covered up in an all-black outfit that included a black T-shirt and skinny jeans.

The two women stayed perfectly synchronized during their performance, which took place in Kate’s living room. Their routine was a modified version of the Backstreet Boys’ famous dance scenes from the monster movie-themed “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” video. The women threw their arms up in the air and waved them around in various controlled movements. Their choreography included the Backstreet Boys’ signature creepy claw hands dance move, which they performed multiple times.

Right before the song reached the Nick Carter segment where he asks listeners if he’s sexual, a surprise guest crashed Kate and Parker’s dance party. Kate’s housekeeper, who previously made a cameo in a silly video starring the actress’ fluffy cat, danced across the screen. She was jumping up and down and clapping her hands in the air.

Kate Beckinsale’s Instagram followers found her video highly entertaining, rewarding it with nearly 15,000 likes over the course of an hour.

“This is the BEST thing ever, I always wanted to learn the dance routine to that song when I was younger at my school discos and dress up as Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde like Kevin, you are both rockin it!” wrote one impressed fan.

Kate’s dance partner also commented on the video.

“Available for weddings, graduations, etc 2020,” Parker Miller wrote.

“Baby yoda thrown in for free,” Kate responded.

However, the brunette beauty’s fans weren’t asking for baby Yoda. One of her Instagram followers suggested that what the video was missing was a different pointy-eared creature that’s popular on the internet.

“Disappointed the cats weren’t somehow involved, but definitely good, yes,” the fan wrote.

Others remarked that the real star of the video was Kate’s housekeeper.

“Haha….who ever the 3rd person is made this for me…..instant icon,” read another response.