Cynthia Bailey Stuns On Instagram While Attending FTM Fashion Week

Cynthia Bailey recently stunned while attending Final Touch Models Week in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star showed off her chic fashion look with her 2.6 million Instagram followers. In the photo, Bailey decided to go with a dark look for the night. While standing at the center of the red carpet, the model is seen posing with one hand on her pocket and another one on her blazer. Her shiny blazer has a dark gold look to it, with black stripes plastered all over it. Bailey also added black pants to the look, as well as a black top. The pants are high-waisted and fit tightly onto Bailey’s body.

Bailey’s hair and makeup also fit with the fashionable theme for the night. The model, who is known for her many hair changes, is seen in the photo wearing a brownish-blonde, beach wave look. She also added a center part to the hairstyle as she is seen beaming at the camera. For makeup, Bailey also decided to stick with a darker, glamorous theme. The reality star has on a darker red eyeshadow on her top lids, as well as faux eyelashes. Bailey also added foundation, blush and highlighter to the photo. She is also wearing brown lip gloss in the snapshot.

Bailey didn’t stop at an article of fabulous clothing and a makeup look. She also decided to add in her accessories flawlessly. In the photo, she is seen wearing a bracelet on one wrist and a watch on the other. She is also wearing a big pair of silver hoops in the Instagram snapshot.

At the time of writing, the photo of Bailey received more than 3,000 likes. The photo also received more than 50 comments under her post.

“Beautiful as always,” one follower shared.

“Cynthia always slay.” another fan chimed in.

“Gorgeous,” another fan shared.

“I think you’re wonderful,” another fan said.

In her caption, Bailey shared how excited she was to come to the annual event. She said that she was excited to see the show, as well as to meet the designers afterward. She shared that seeing new talent was one of the highlights for the night.

Bailey has been out and about putting things together for her upcoming wedding. The former runway star recently became engaged to sports anchor Mike Hill. The two were dating for about a year before they decided to take their relationship to a new level.