Kandi Burruss Shares The First Look At Her And Todd Tucker’s Daughter, Blaze

Kandi Burruss recently shared the first public photo of her and Todd Tucker’s daughter, Blaze Tucker.

The youngest member of the Tucker family was born on Friday, November 22. Burruss decided that her 7 million Instagram followers were ready to see Blaze for the first time. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s daughter is seen holding onto her brother Ace’s hand while she still has her hospital badge on. While her face isn’t visible, Burruss’ followers can see her tiny arm, ear and a bush of dark hair on her head. Tucker is also seen in the photo, as his hand is gently placed on his daughter’s elbow.

In her caption, Burruss announced that Blaze is already “doing so well” in having effective skills for newborns. Burruss also shared that she predicts that her daughter will be great at anything that she sets her mind to.

At the time of writing, the adorable post of Blaze received more than 400,000 likes. The photo also received more than 20,000 comments under the post.

“Congrats!!! I’m so excited for you guys. I cannot wait to meet my beautiful niece,” Burruss’ co-star, Cynthia Bailey said.

“I’m so happy for you guys! Babies are a Blessing and God is in the Blessing business! I can’t wait to meet @blazetucker,” another fan shared.

“Congratulations OMG,” another fan said.

“Hi STINKA STINKAAA,” another fan wrote.

Burruss and Tucker first confirmed that they were having a baby via surrogate on the Season 12 premiere of RHOA. Burruss shared that the two were expecting a girl, and were originally expecting twins. However, the viewers soon learn that Burrus and Tucker lost one of the twins while their surrogate was in utero.

Loading...

Since deciding to go the surrogacy route, Burruss has been as open as possible about the changes that need to be made in order to ensure their child has everything that they need. The Xscape singer told Hollywood Life that she had to go through psychological exams to ensure that she was in a healthy mental state when deciding on different issues that would come up in the pregnancy. She shared that her potential surrogate would also have to go through the review in order to check and see where her mental health space is.

This is Burruss and Tucker’s second biological child together. The couple welcomed Ace into the world back in 2016. The two also have two older daughters from previous relationships, Riley and Kayla.