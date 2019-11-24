Nene Leakes And Wendy Williams Spend A Night Out On The Town In NYC In Latest Instagram Posts

Nene Leakes and Wendy Williams both shared photos on their respective Instagram pages from their girls night out.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and the Wendy Williams Show host decided to take a photo op while they were enjoying dinner together. In the photo that Williams reposted, the two are smiling at the camera as they are in a dark restaurant. They are showing off their meal in the photo, which seems to be a form of soup. Williams is also drinking a water, with Leakes having a darker drink. They are both wearing all black and matching blonde hairstyles. Leakes’ hair is styled at the center, and styled straight down. Williams is also rocking a blonde look, though her hair is wavy towards the end. Williams is seen wearing a long-sleeved top in the photo. Leakes, however, opted for a shorter look. The reality star is seen wearing a lace, strappy dress in the photo.

Leakes’ face is in full glam in the photo, as she has added in foundation, pink eyeshadow, faux eyelashes, blush, highlighter and brown lip gloss. Williams went for a more lighter look, as she is wearing some highlighter, foundation and black eyeliner.

At the time of writing, the photo of the two television personalities received more than 43,000 likes. The photo also received more than 900 comments under her post.

“I would love to be at that dinner table,” one follower shared.

“Twinning,” another fan said, followed by a heart-eye emoji.

“Nene looking beautiful,” another fan chimed in.

“Nene is EVERYTHING!!!” another fan exclaimed.

Williams and Leakes have been close since ending their feud earlier this year. After years of beefing with each other online, the ladies decided to end their disagreements with each other and form a bond in real life. Since then, Leakes has appeared on Williams’ show to discuss RHOA and other developments in her life.

While Williams and Leakes are seemingly on good terms with one another, their friendship has reportedly made things uncomfortable at their day jobs. According to Toofab, Williams recently was caught in the middle of Leakes’ feud with her co-star, Kenya Moore. The outlet reports that, Leakes called Williams after she Moore appeared on her show and said that Leakes allegedly tried to spit in her face. Leakes called Williams to deny the claims, which Williams shared on her show. Williams also confirmed that, while she likes Moore, she is friends with Leakes in real life and is loyal to her.