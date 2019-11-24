Melissa Riso Flaunts Legs In Black Short Shorts: ‘I Just Got Published…’

Melissa Riso shared a smoking hot picture of herself to her Instagram account to celebrate her publication in the fashion magazine Picton.

In her post, Riso dressed in black. She wore black snakeskin short shorts, which she paired with a matching top that featured ruffles, and long lace-up sleeves. On her legs, the model wore sheer black pantyhose and black high heels. She wore her dark brown hair straight and slicked back from her face, and it fell down her back.

The actress wore dramatic eye makeup with heavy black eyeliner, mascara, and artfully blended eyeshadow, which made her beautiful brown eyes stand out. Specifically placed highlights and bronzer accented Riso’s high cheekbones. On her lips, the celebrity hairstylist wore a light frosted shade of lipstick. Her fingernails featured a pink manicure. She accessorized with a necklace and bracelet.

Riso looked down at the camera as she leaned against a dark wall. She rested her hands on the slightly reflective surface, and she bent one knee against the wall too, which showed off her incredibly toned calf muscle.

In the caption, the model announced her good news about the magazine, and she credited Shawn Ferjanec as the photographer. Additionally, Riso tagged Maura Hairman as the hairstylist and Daniel Alamillo as the clothing stylist. The actress congratulated her whole team for helping make the photoshoot possible.

The model’s fans joined in her celebration with more than 2,800 hitting the “like” button in the hours after her post. Plus, nearly 100 Instagram users also dropped a comment in the reply section praising the actress’s look in the stunning photograph along with the happy news of her success.

“Incredible! That’s a ‘WOW’ picture. First words out of your mouth are, wow!” replied a pleased fan who also included a surprised emoji.

“You know it’s not your beauty that makes you sexy it’s your confidence and passion for what you love. That makes you so sexy with or without clothes,” another follower noted.

“Congratulations, @melissariso. A gorgeous image. Great job by the team,” replied a third Instagram user.

“Wow, Melissa Riso. You look so gorgeous and sexy, babe. I would kiss you,” a fourth user wrote, followed by a multitude of red heart emoji to bring the point home.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the actress encouraged her followers on the popular social media image sharing platform with a picture of herself in black satin along with an uplifting, positive message about taking care of themselves.