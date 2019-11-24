Erica Mena Rocks Tight Pants And Sexy Red Boots In Latest Instagram Update

Erica Mena recently posted a photo of herself flaunting her pregnant body.

The Love and Hip Hop star is no stranger to showing off her growing baby bump on Instagram, and decided to do so again on Saturday, November 23. In the photo, Mena is wearing a black and red athleisure outfit from Diva Boutique. The long-sleeved top fits loosely on Mena’s body as her followers are able to see the design of the look. The top has a sequin graphic plastered on it of a pair of red lips and a pair of white teeth biting down on the lip. The same graphic is seen on Mena’s top thigh.

Mena decided to pair the look with red leather ankle boots. The boots are pointed at the toes, as Mena is seen posing in them with both of her hands on the top of her head. The boots have a seemingly low heel, as Mena is posing in them with ease.

Mena decided to let the comfy and chic look resonate through her hair and makeup. In the photo, her long, dark hair is seen flowing down to her chest. Her hair has slightly loose curls at the bottom, and most of it is pushed to one side. As far as her makeup, Mena decided to keep the look simple by adding minimal makeup to her face. The reality star’s only visible makeup is a bright red lipstick in the photo.

Mena also decided to minimally accessorize her Instagram photo. She is seen wearing large silver hoops and a silver necklace in the photo. Her silver watch is also visible in the photo, which she is wearing on her left wrist.

At the time of writing, the photo of Mena received more than 100,000 likes. The photo also received more than 500 comments under her post.

“Beautiful!” one follower exclaimed.

“I need this matching set in my life lol,” another fan chimed in.

“GLOWING!!! Gorgeous,” one fan said.

Loading...

“Yes!!! Always slayyyyyin!!! Such a beauty‼️” another fan exclaimed.

Mena and her husband Safaree Samuels are currently awaiting the birth of their first child together. The couple has been together for a little over one year, after meeting on the Vh1 celebrity contest, Scared Famous. Since getting together, the two have been engaged on Christmas Day and recently secretly got married. This is the first marriage for both Mena and Samuels, though they have both had high-profile relationships in the past.