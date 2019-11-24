Kim Kardashian Recalls Crying On The Way Home From The Met Gala Because Of Cruel Memes

The first time that Kim Kardashian was pregnant, she endured some cruel jokes at her expense.

Kim Kardashian exudes confidence, but there have been times when that confidence was shaken was cruel comments. In a recent interview, Kardashian opened up about her experience at the Met Gala in 2013. At the time she was very pregnant with her first child, North West. While at the event came across some memes poking fun at her dress. She was brought to tears because of them, according to People.

Kardashian explained that she wasn’t invited to the Met Gala but that her husband Kanye West was because he was performing and she came as his plus one. She knew that her outfit would be a challenge because of her pregnant stomach, but she didn’t want to miss out.

“I was very pregnant, very puffy and bloated and I was like, ‘Oh God, of course the first time I go I’m gonna be huge,'” she said.

She ended up wearing a tight Givenchy gown with a short train and a rose print. While she’d wanted to go with a black dress because she thought it would be more slimming, the designer insisted that the rose print would be a hit.

However, memes quickly began to go viral that compared Karashian’s dress to the material a couch is made out of.

“I think Robin Williams even tweeted it, said I looked like Mrs. Doubtfire. I was crying the whole way home because I just couldn’t believe it,” Kardashian recalled.

However, there were two people that ultimately helped her feel better about herself that night. Both Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen approached her to compliment her on her ensemble, which provided some comfort.

Loading...

“I just remember the Olsen twins came up to me and loved my outfit and my gloves, so none of the critics mattered because the Olsen twins approved,” she said.

Looking back at the ensemble now, Kardashian likes the style of the dress, even if it wasn’t an overall hit that particular year.

Kardashian has been open and honest about the ups and downs of her self confidence. Most recently, she revealed that she gained 18 pounds in the past year, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

She blames poor eating habits for her recent weight gain, but is determined to get back into shape with the help of a fitness trainer. In addition to a new fitness plan, she’s also going to have a new diet. Her goal is to lose the weight in the new year.