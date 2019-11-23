Todd Chrisley Criticizes Nanny Faye’s Pork Rinds & Wine Pairing

As Chrisley Knows Best fans would agree, Nanny Faye is a bit of an odd bird that likes to march to the beat of her own drum. Todd Chrisley, however, thinks his mother may have taken things a little too far with her decision to pair pork rinds and wine.

A few hours ago, the Chrisley Knows Best official Instagram account shared a two part video clip featuring the reality TV series family preparing for their weekend getaway.

The clip kicked off with Savannah Chrisley’s fiance Nic Kerdiles packing all of the suit cases into the back of the vehicle. Nic questioned why the family had so many suitcases packed.

“Guys aren’t we just leaving for two days?”

Savannah, however, was quick to remind her fiance that she needed a suitcase exclusively for clothing and another suitcase for her cosmetics.

Nanny Faye chimed in on the conversation noting that Nic better get used to it as the family typically needed a u-haul truck to travel anywhere.

Savannah noted that she was thrilled to go on this trip with her family. She, however, was worried whether her fiance would be able to handle being with her father for that long.

Her brother Chase was quick to point out the reason Savannah and her father got along so well was because they were both pyschopaths. She shrugged and rolled her eyes, but she didn’t shut down what her brother said. In fact, she gave him permission to “call it what you want.”

When the video transitioned back to preparing for the trip, Todd took a dig at Nic as he noted he was happy his dauther’s future husband could come on the trip after bailing on a recent lunch date.

“Of course, family is priority.” Nic responded.

Todd, however, was quick to shoot that down too. He noted God was the most important, followed by himself, and then the rest of the family.

When Nic tried to load Nanny Faye’s cooler into the back of the vehicle, she was quick to snatch it away from him. She admitted she wanted to make sure it made it there.

Loading...

Todd noticed her attachment and wanted to understand why she needed a cooler for a three hour road trip.

Nanny Faye explained the cooler had her wine, pork rinds, and beef jerky inside.

“Who the h*ll drinks wine and eats pork rings?” Todd retorts with a disgusting expression on his face.

His mother quickly educates him that chardonnay pairs better with pork rinds then anything else.

The clip concludes with Savannah cracking up as she places one of her hands reassuringly on her father’s shoulder.