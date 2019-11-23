Camille Grammer Talks Being ‘Targeted’ By ‘RHOBH’ Cast

Camille Grammer is opening up about appearing on Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It was confirmed last month that the 51-year-old would be back on the show that made her famous, appearing once again in the Friend of the Housewives role. The reality star won’t have an easy season, and it might be a repeat of what fans saw earlier this year when she showed up for Season 9. Camille caught up with TooFab at Lisa Vanderpump’s recent Vanderpump Dogs Foundation Gala and said she has felt “targeted” by her co-stars when filming recently.

“I don’t know. I have no idea. What I’ve seen, there’s drama targeted at me,” Camille said. “How do I say it the right way? I feel that I show up somewhere, and I felt targeted. But there are things that need to be discussed. So maybe that was the right time to do so? We’ll see. There you go. That’s the carrot! I just dangled that little carrot.”

Camille noted that she’s only back for a “little bit” in Season 10 and called her time with the women “interesting.” After the mom confirmed she would be coming back again, rumors began flying that she was only brought in to help boost a boring season. Season 10 was being called a dud online after rumors suggested all of the women in the cast were getting along too well. That’s recently been debunked, and the core group of ladies apparently have plenty of drama on their own.

Camille also discussed LVP’s reaction to her going back to the show after both women had such a horrible time filming Season 9.

“Lisa called me and said, ‘What are you doing?!'” Camile admitted. “She said to me, ‘You said you weren’t going back! What are you doing? Are you crazy?!’ basically. And she was like, ‘You don’t need to put yourself through this!'”

LVP walked away from Season 9 halfway through filming and says she won’t be back to the franchise anytime soon, at least not with the women who still reside on the show. The animal rights activist has not mended fences with any of the women she used to call her closest friends, including former bestie Kyle Richards.

In addition to Camille, Brandi Glanville, Adrienne Maloof, Kim Richards, and Eileen Davidson have all reportedly shown up to film with the RHOBH cast.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to debut in early 2020.