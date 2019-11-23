Caitlyn Jenner May Have Reignited Rumors That Daughter Kylie Is Expecting Another Baby

Caitlyn Jenner reportedly confused daughter Kylie Jenner’s fans with her latest response to how many grandchildren she currently has.

The television personality is currently a contestant on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! In between the competition segment of the show, the celebrities have some downtime to discuss their personal lives. During a recent episode, one of the topics that came out was how many grandchildren she currently has. According to Hollywood Life, when Caitlyn was speaking to Jacqueline Jossa, Kate Garraway, Adele Roberts and Nadine Coyle about her grandchildren, she revealed a new number that fans and Google weren’t privy to. She shared that, in December, she will have 20 grandchildren in total, all of whom refer to her as “boom boom.”

The outlet reports that, according to a Google search, Jenner has 16 grandchildren from both her biological and stepchildren. The outlet also shared that she will soon be expecting two more grandchildren from her son Brandon and his girlfriend Cayley Stoker. The comment, however, made fans question if whether or not the athlete was simply confusing how many grandchildren she has, or if one of her children is quietly expecting another child. Fans discussed the comment Caitlyn made on Twitter and shared how they were torn about what message she was intending to make.

“Is it just me or did Caitlin Jenner just say Kylie’s pregnant?” one fan asked.

“Tryna work out how Caitlyn Jenner has 20 grandkids,” another fan tweeted.

Kylie has been periodically making headlines regarding her having another baby all year. Before the influencer’s split from Travis Scott back in October, she shared on his birthday that she wanted to have another baby with the rapper. However, Kylie hasn’t confirmed or denied that a baby is on the way. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO also currently has a plethora of photos on her Instagram page that are free of a baby bump.

While Caitlyn may or may not have spilled that one of her kids is having another baby, her latest venture in reality television doesn’t upset her family in any way. A source revealed to HL that, while Caitlyn hasn’t had the best relationship with some members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan in the past, they are all in full support of her working on I’m a Celebrity.

“The girls and Kris [Jenner] are very supportive of Caitlyn to do the show, she is getting paid amazingly well and people are going to see the real person that Caitlyn is and they fully support all of that.”