Porsha Williams Claps Back At Loni Love For Her Comments About Dennis McKinley On ‘The Real

Porsha Williams recently decided to address the comments Loni Love made regarding her relationship in a public way.

According to Hollywood Life, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s relationship with her fiance Dennis McKinley was a hot topic on Love’s daytime talk show, The Real. During the segment, Love spoke to co-hosts Tamera Mowry-Housely, Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai and guest host Tisha Campbell about Williams deciding to forgive McKinley after he admitted that he was unfaithful while Williams was still pregnant with their daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley. While discussing the couple’s situation, Bailon shared with the audience that she didn’t think that she would’ve been able to forgive McKinley if she were put in the same situation. Love agreed, and also added that Williams’ urgency in forgiving McKinley could’ve been rooted in a hidden agenda.

“Let me tell you something, Porsha trying to get that reality show,” Love said to her audience.

Williams decided to repost the clip on her Instagram page for her 4.9 million followers to see. Under the clip, Williams seemingly decided to slam Love directly for her remarks on the matter.

“B***h F you! #FakeA– don’t run up smiling when I see you!”

Love decided to reply to Williams’ post and explain herself to the Bravo star. She expressed to Williams that the remarks she made were all in good fun, and she didn’t intend to offend her at the time.

“Porsha.. I didn’t say anything bad and you know it…it was a light-hearted comment… I hope you get your show!” Love said on the show.

The comments under Williams’ post also had mixed reviews from both Williams and Love’s side. While some saw the humor in Love’s post, others agreed with Williams and felt that the comments were unnecessary.

“With you on this one…you’re a comedian and it was lighthearted,” one fan said to Love.

“Naw. You was being SHADY!” another fan exclaimed to the host.

“Loni the fakest one on the show, period!” one fan wrote.

Williams briefly ended her relationship with McKinley in July after she was suspicious that he was cheating on her with another woman. While McKinley initially denied that he cheated on Williams, he was romantically linked to WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward. The two were reported to have been together during McKinley’s relationship with Williams by vlogger Tasha K. However, both parties has since denied their involvement with one another.

Williams and McKinley decided to work on their relationship back in August. Since then, the two have been on seemingly good terms as they work on their relationship and family.