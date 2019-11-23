William H. Macy Has Been Supported By His ‘Shameless’ Co-Stars Throughout Felicity Huffman’s Scandal

Steve Howey of 'Shameless' opened up about how William H. Macy dealt with wife Felicity Huffman's very public scandal.

Last month, Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman spent 12 days in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal. Her husband, William H. Macy, had to continue to go to work on the set of Shameless while his family was in the middle of very intense scrutiny. His co-star, actor Steve Howey, opened up about how Macy dealt with the scandal and the support he was given from the Shameless crew, according to Fox News.

Howey emphasized that Macy did not discuss his wife’s legal problems while on set, which was something that he really respected. But Macy did have the support of his co-stars who were there for him and even joked around with him to keep things lighthearted.

“He’s family. He’s the patriarch, and so it’s been nothing but support. He’s been amazing. He’s never brought anything to work. It’s all about the work. That’s part of the responsibility, as a professional, is that you don’t bring your baggage to work. But he’s managed it very well. We’ve had his back, we give him support and he knows it. But the other side of that support is not to [say], you know, ‘Woe is you’ and ‘Oh my God, you’re going through that.’ We still bust his balls, and it keeps the levity.”

Howey went on to praise 69-year-old Macy for how sane and focused he was able to stay even while dealing with such a high-stress situation. Macy plays Frank Gallagher on the show, a character who’s an alcoholic and irresponsible father of seven children. The show premiered in 2011. Macy was not charged in connection with the college admissions scandal but stoically stood by his wife as she was charged and later plead guilty.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to Rick Singer, the mastermind of the scheme, to have her daughter’s SAT responses corrected so that she would score higher on the exam and have a better shot at getting into her dream school. Her daughter did not know what had been done to give her an unfair chance, but it was never made clear what Macy knew, if anything. Some legal experts speculated that perhaps there was simply not enough evidence against Macy to even attempt to charge him, according to Town & Country Magazine. The other possibility is that Huffman did most of the illegal activity herself, including the communication and eventual deal with Singer.