WWE News: Updated And Final Card For ‘Survivor Series’ – NXT Team Still Undecided

The yellow brand is keeping their men's team a secret as long as possible.

One of the big-four pay-per-views of the year is taking place on Sunday evening and WWE is ready to present the brand warfare of Survivor Series. NXT will join the fight this year against Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, but they still have work to do. The yellow brand has not yet announced their men’s team, but the rest of the card for the big event has now been updated and finalized.

Survivor Series has become all about brand warfare even though titles from specific shows will be on the line. Other than the main titles being up for grabs, the rest of the matches will have NXT vs. Raw vs. SmackDown as the primary theme and focus.

Some matches will feature champion vs. champion vs. champion, but no titles will be on the line in those bouts. WWE is still keeping the tradition of the pay-per-view alive, though, by having team matches that are all elimination-style fights.

This week, the women of NXT finally announced their team captain for the traditional elimination-style tag team match. That match is almost set and complete, but the men of NXT are dragging their feet a bit or possibly using a great idea to keep their opponents guessing and wondering.

In the men’s elimination match, Roman Reigns will captain Team SmackDown along with King Corbin, Braun Strowman, Shorty G, and Mustafa Ali. From Raw, Seth Rollins is the captain along with Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton. As shown on the official website of WWE, though, NXT has still not named a single member of their team yet.

As far as storylines go, it could be a good plan of attack in order to keep the other teams guessing. On the other hand, NXT TakeOver: WarGames is happening on Saturday night and WWE may be waiting to see if some of their chosen participants are healthy enough for Survivor Series on Sunday night.

Survivor Series has really been built up well and the card is stacked with a lot of superstars from all three of the main roster brands. Here is the current card as of the afternoon of Saturday, November 23, 2019.