‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Friday, November 22: Thomas Admits To Hope That He Pretended To Be Dead

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, November 22 reveals that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) entered the main house at the Forrester mansion. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) told her that he had a lot on his mind. He then shared that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) had told him that his son was dead. They both thought that it was a strange thing to say about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), per She Knows Soaps.

The dressmaker said that Thomas had signed the custody agreement and that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) had been moving the chess pieces around from the start. He also complained that his wife wouldn’t give his son a chance, as reported by The Inquisitr. Shauna pointed out that Thomas had been untruthful in the past and she could see where Brooke was coming from. Ridge persisted that his son was changing for the better. However, Ridge had not heard from Thomas and was worried about his son.

Brooke was in her living room. She stared at her phone after sending Ridge a text message. She knew what she needed to do after flashing back to Hope telling her that she had killed Thomas. Brooke murmured, “I have to tell you the truth,” and called her husband.

Ridge answered the call. Brooke told him that she needed to talk to him about Thomas. She didn’t want to discuss the issue over the phone and wanted to meet Ridge face-to-face. They agreed to meet at the Forrester mansion. After the call, Ridge vowed that he wouldn’t let Hope have full custody of Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Make sure you're caught up on all of the episodes of #BoldandBeautiful from this week! Watch them here: https://t.co/NnxoEX5skU pic.twitter.com/xnazmiCHP9 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 22, 2019

In Hope’s bedroom, she couldn’t believe that Thomas was really standing in front of her. She told him that she thought that he had died. Hope told him how Charlie Webber (Dick Christie) had told her that the vat was filled with hydrofluoric acid. When she rushed down to see him, he had vanished without a trace. Thomas explained that the vat had been filled with a cleaning fluid. Hope then realized that he had purposefully let her believe that he was dead.

Hope was angry because she did not know how to tell Douglas that his father was dead. She had only managed to tell her mother the terrible news. Thomas told Hope that he was sorry for letting her believe that he didn’t survive the fall. But he had wanted to prove that good people also kept secrets. Thomas had proved himself by giving her Douglas and they were both his parents now. After all this, Thomas hoped that Hope knew who he really was.