Denise Richards And Husband Reportedly At The Center Of The Drama In ‘RHOBH’ Season 10

It’s news that is sure to shock viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It appears as if Denise Richards is going to be the driving force behind a lot of the drama in the upcoming season of RHOBH. Denise rarely engaged in drama during her freshman season earlier this year, and some fans were wondering if she was only cast on the show because of her star power. She’s just another Housewife proving her first season was a dud, as The Hollywood Life has spoken with an anonymous source claiming she’s at the “center” of all the drama in Season 10.

According to the source, Denise is having trouble getting along with a majority of the women and is not as close to them as she was in Season 9. Apparently Denise isn’t around very much because she works so much filming The Bold and the Beautiful, and the RHOBH ladies don’t think that this is fair. The cast members feel Denise should be showing up to film and be at events as much as they are, but she isn’t.

Denise’s husband, Aaron Phypers, is going to play a major role in the drama as well for Season 10.

“Things have escalated on occasion and her husband Aaron has been at the center of a lot of drama. There has been lots of arguing and fighting and it’s all been on camera. He’s been inserting himself into Denise’s issues with the ladies and it’s causing even more tension and friction,” the source claimed.

It won’t be everyone vs. Denise, like last season with Lisa Vanderpump. It looks like the soap actress will have support in the form of RHOBH newcomer Garcelle Beauvais.

Loading...

“They’re all laughing at the reports that there’s no drama this season. There’s a ton and Denise is really at the center of it all. She has been bonding with Garcelle who is always quick to jump to her defense,” the source continued.

Over the last two months, rumors suggested that Season 10 was going to be a snooze-fest since all the ladies were getting along too well, but it looks like that’s not going to be the case at all. The women are currently filming their cast trip in Rome, Italy, and all parties are excited to be there. They will return from their trip just before Thanksgiving and are expected to wrap filming in December.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to debut in early 2020 on Bravo.