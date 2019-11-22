‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Spoilers: ‘Big Brother’ Rookies Holding Strong

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 35 of The Challenge.

Big Brother alumni have been appearing on The Challenge since Season 31 (Vendettas). The success of integrating BB houseguests into the reality series has shown to be a huge hit, whether viewers either hate or love the additions. This season has brought in four new BB rookies including Kaycee Clark, Bayleigh Dayton, Chris “Swaggy C” Williams and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat. All four newbies hail from Season 20 of BB, with Kaycee taking home the $500,000 grand prize. Spoiler accounts have shown all four rookies are still in the game, something unusual for BB players playing for the first time.

Challenge insider Pink Rose has not listed any of the four BB rookies on the eliminated player list on Vevmo which has lots of “Swaleigh” fans elated on Twitter. A solid mixture of veterans and rookies alike have already been sent packing from the game, but the Big Brother players are holding strong over others from shows like The Amazing Race, Are You The One?, and Survivor. The rookies already eliminated from the game are Kayla Fitzgerald, Jennifer Lee, Asaf Goren, and Jay Starrett.

Josh Martinez is a fellow BB alum (Season 19) and is also still in the game on Season 35. This will be Josh’s third season on The Challenge and was the most recent eliminated competitor on War of the Worlds 2.

All four BB rookies still standing strong is quite odd, since rookies are normally the first players targeted. That strategy has shifted in the last several seasons however after longtime veterans can’t get over their own personal issues and end up taking each other out. Some fans on Twitter are suggesting the BB rookies have joined the right alliance this season, in addition to sticking with each other. Rumors suggested they have bonded with either Johnny Bananas or Wes Bergmann (or both) and have secured their spot in the game.

No matter the reason behind these BB veterans staying strong, the CBS fandom on Twitter is absolutely delighted.

“BB Alums are still doing it. Josh, Fessy, Swaggy, Bayleigh, Kaycee. Love for one them to win, so it can piss off Paulie [Calafiore] that he didnt become first BB alum to win,” one fan tweeted.

“I’ve been told BB20 is working together & that Swaggy/Bayleigh are also working with Bananas & co.” a Challenge spoiler Twitter user wrote.

The Challenge Season 35 is expected to debut on MTV in early 2020.