Kelly Ripa Shares Her Thoughts On Who Should Be President, And Daughter Lola Consuelos Heartily Agrees

Live with Kelly & Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa had fans cheering when she gave her opinion on who should be president. She made the remarks in the form of a comment left on her hubby Mark Consuelos’s Instagram account, and fans understandably loved her sassy statement. However, they soon went even crazier when Kelly’s daughter, NYU freshman Lola Consuelos, chimed in with her agreement.

The upload that Mark had posted was a short preview for the CW show Riverdale, where he stars as villainous mastermind Hiram Lodge. In the video, Mark was dressed in a navy suit with a brown and silver striped tie and perfectly quaffed hair — the epitome of a politician’s ensemble. The costume was fitting, as his character in the popular teen drama had just ascended to the position of mayor.

The political vibes were only furthered by the setting, which was an office with a traditional mahogany desk with a telephone and Bible resting on top. An American flag stood the background.

In the short clip, Mark got a kiss on the check from his on-screen ex-wife, Hermione Lodge. Her character was dressed in a striking red dress with an untied pussy-bow collar. He also received an embrace from another character, who wore a dusky blue patterned dress and black handbag.

Mark kept his caption for the post short and sweet, simply writing “El Presidente.”

The clip earned over 44,000 likes and around 350 comments. Though many were compliments for the handsome star, his wife and daughter instead focused on his caption.

“Finally something we can all agree upon,” the morning co-host joked, adding three red lip emoji.

The former soap actress’s comment immediately had fans in hysterics and earned around 200 likes. One fan replied to Kelly with the applauding emoji, and another seconded Kelly’s statement.

Kelly also found support for her statement from her daughter, as Lola also was sure to add her thoughts on the matter as well.

“If only u were president,” she wrote. Her comment was almost as popular as her mother’s, earning 177 likes.

“You would be first daughter,” Kelly replied, with the crying-laughing face emoji.

Kelly wasn’t the only parent to reply to Lola’s comment. Mark also chimed in, hilariously adding his first order of business if he were president.

“If I were..taco Tuesdays for sure,” he joked.

Fans loved the hysterical exchange, with one pointing out that it wasn’t too late for Mark to begin his own Consuelos 2020 campaign.

Mark and Kelly often engage with each other on social media, with hilarious results. Kelly also recently showed her social media sass when she teased an Instagram troll who objected to her “daddy” nickname for Mark, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.