WWE News: Hulk Hogan Continues To Fight For One More Match At Next Year’s ‘WrestleMania’

The Hulkster really wants to have that one final match to end his career.

Hulk Hogan turned 65-years-old this summer and he hasn’t actually wrestled in more than a decade, but he’s still hoping for one more match in WWE. The iconic legend has gone through numerous surgeries and is no spring chicken, but he doesn’t feel as if his career is yet complete. Despite all of his health issues and his age, Hogan is still fighting for one more match and he wants it to be at WrestleMania 36 next year.

In the last year, Hogan returned to WWE after being essentially banned for three years due to the controversy over his racial comments. He has done some ambassador work for the company and made appearances at big events, but his in-ring career is pretty much seen as over.

While he’s up there in age and hasn’t wrestled in years, Hogan still believes he can get in the ring and go for one more match. He spoke with Wrestling Academy, by way of Ringside News, and seemed really hopeful that WWE will give him one more match to close out his career.

“I’ve been talking to Vince McMahon. History is very important to me. I’ve had a very long career and part of my career was with a very, very small company and a very gracious lady called Dixie Carter in TNA and I had one of my — actually my last match there. That’s hard for me to live with. I want my last match to be in WWE.”

Hogan’s time in TNA Impact Wrestling is seen as forgettable by many wrestling fans, but life is what he made of it. Now, he wants his final match to be with the company where he had the most success of his career.

WWE

Hogan says he has been “pushing and negotiating” very hard to get this last match to happen in WWE. He also states he’s healthy and that is despite an upcoming back surgery which The Inquisitr reported about back in early October.

Loading...

Hogan believes he will have the surgery, be out of action for a couple of months as he recovers, and be back in time for WrestleMania 36. With the pay-per-view happening in his hometown of Tampa, Hogan really wants his last match to happen there and he even has his opponent picked out.

“The one I’d love to get in the ring with if I only had one person would be Vince McMahon. I’m very sick of his stuff too.”

Hulk Hogan has had some truly great moments throughout his long wrestling career, but he still wants one more. WWE hasn’t said anything regarding one more match for the former champion at WrestleMania, but anything could happen in the coming months.