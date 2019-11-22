‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Norman Reedus Posts Selfie To Instagram To Confirm Filming Has Wrapped

The image shows Reedus and co-star Melissa McBride with various injuries sustained in Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Filming for Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead has wrapped, according to Norman Reedus, who stars as Daryl Dixon in the hit zombie apocalypse series. The star took to Instagram recently to post a picture of himself and his co-star, Melissa McBride, who plays Carol Peletier. This image also confirmed the wrap on Season 10.

Already, speculation has begun on the image, which shows Reedus and McBride with some scrapes and bruises. Reedus is shown with a new cut above one eye. Melissa also has a long cut on her forehead as well as one next to her eye. As yet, it is unclear as to how the duo received these injuries.

As Metro points out, the two are currently involved with the conflict regarding the Whisperers, who are a group that likes to hide among the walkers as a means to survive. The communities first came up against this group in Season 9 of The Walking Dead, which saw the death of several key characters. Since then, the communities have maintained an uneasy truce with the Whisperers.

However, all of this is likely set to change since the discovery in last week’s episode that Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) is actually a spy for the Whisperers. While this has not been discovered by the community in which he is currently residing, the clip for the midseason finale on Sunday night shows Dante in a cell, so it seems likely that news will get out regarding his identity at some point in Episode 8. As for how this will affect the rest of the season remains to be seen, but conflict is likely to intensify once news gets out.

Loading...

For those that are wondering if this is confirmation that Daryl and Carol have survived until the end of Season 10, the potential is there that they have. However, TV series are often shot out of sequence. So, while filming has wrapped, it is possible the picture posted by Reedus is from a scene earlier in the second half of the season that wasn’t filmed until later in production.

In addition, this may not be a recent image of Reedus and McBride. It may have been a photo taken very early on in filming and has nothing to do with the second half of the season. This means that viewers will just have to tune in to further episodes of The Walking Dead in order to try and pinpoint which scene results in the wounds shown on the actors in the picture.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 24, with the midseason finale. Episode 8 is titled “The World Before.”