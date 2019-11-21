Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Antonella Barba Sentenced To 45 Months In Federal Prison

Former American Idol contestant 32-year-old Antonella Barba appeared in U.S. District Court in Norfolk, Virginia on Thursday. According to People, the former reality show star learned her sentence while there. Barba was sentenced to 45 months in federal prison. Back in July, the outlet says she plead guilty to 10 drug charges.

Prior to her sentencing, Fox News obtained documents in which blame was placed on the popular singing reality show. The documents said the reality singing competition “brought about a detrimental change” in Antonella Barba’s life.

According to the Fox News report, the court documents stated Barba had “little if any insight” into the drug operation and stated that did not have anything to do with the “planning or organization.” The documents went on to state that “her conduct in this offense was limited to this single delivery.”

She was arrested in Norfolk, Virginia back in October 2018. She was found with nearly two pound so fentanyl according to the report. The maximum that Barba faced for her crimes was a life sentence, though her attorney sought a shorter sentence.

Antonella Barba’s attorney, James Broccoletti, gave a statement to People about the outcome of the case saying, “The case is over. My client accepted responsibility and the judge was very fair — very concerned about her. Because she knows what’s happening, there’s now closure to this part of her life. It’s been liberating [for her]. She is able to have a concrete understanding of where she is and where she’s going next. With all things considered, she’s in the best place she can be emotionally and psychologically.”

Antonella Barba appeared on the sixth season of American Idol back in 2007 when she was just a 19-year-old aspiring singer. She was one of the top 16 contestants before being eliminated from the singing competition. Reportedly, her elimination was “devastating to her.” Jordin Sparks was eventually the winner of the singing competition the year that Barba competed. Upon her elimination, she returned to college and eventually earned a degree in architecture. She didn’t completely disappear from the spotlight, though, as she returned to reality television in 2012 with an appearance on the show Fear Factor. More recently in 2017, she appeared on the late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! with other American Idol alumni to sing a parody of “We Are the World.” The parody featured Barba, along with other memorable contestants who had appeared on the show in the past.