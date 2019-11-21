WWE News: Updated And Final Card For ‘NXT TakeOver: WarGames’ This Saturday

The double cage will be used for double the violence this year.

This upcoming weekend is huge for WWE as two of their biggest events of the year are taking place, and it all begins with NXT TakeOver: WarGames. On Wednesday night’s episode of NXT, Triple H opened the door for anyone from another brand to make themselves at home, and they did just that. Before getting to the brand warfare of Survivor Series, though, the double cage will descend for two matches on Saturday evening.

WarGames is the highly-anticipated event that brings back one of the greatest gimmick matches of all time. Making matters even better is that one of the matches at TakeOver will have implications on Survivor Series taking place the very next night.

First things first is the men’s WarGames match, which has seen some changes and still isn’t entirely complete. As reported by the official website of WWE, Team Ciampa will take on The Undisputed Era, but there is one man missing, and it is hard to know who will fill the spot.

Matt Riddle was a member of Team Ciampa with Tommaso, Keith Lee, and Dominik Dijakovic, but he was pulled for a match against Finn Balor. The fourth spot on the team remains open. It is not believed that Johnny Gargano is healthy enough to fill it, but stranger things have happened.

That match isn’t the only one taking place inside the double cage, though, as the first-ever women’s WarGames match will happen as well.

NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler will lead her team consisting of Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, and NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray. They will face off against Rhea Ripley and her team of Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, and Tegan Nox.

For the men’s match, The Undisputed Era has earned the advantage with the order of entry into the cage. In the women’s match, Team Baszler has the advantage.

There are only two other matches currently confirmed for WarGames, and one will have Riddle taking on Balor. As many fans know, Balor returned to NXT weeks ago and is once again part of the roster while also turning heel and looking to make Riddle his first victim in the ring.

The fourth match will have implications on Sunday night’s Survivor Series as the winner will face Adam Cole for the NXT Championship at the pay-per-view. It will be a brutal and hard-hitting contest as Killian Dain will step into the ring to face Damian Priest and Pete Dunne.

While Survivor Series is absolutely huge for WWE and all of its superstars, NXT may steal the show once again with WarGames.