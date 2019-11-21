Friday’s ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Forces Brooke To Confess To Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, November 22 promise that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will have the time of his life when he finally gets Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) back. The designer will enjoy the moment when he taunts his stepmother to tell Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) the truth, per She Knows Soaps.

Thomas’ Vow To Get Rid Of Brooke

Not too long ago, Thomas vowed that he would get Brooke out of his father’s life. She had slapped him when he called her the “Slut from the Valley” and reminded her that Forrester Creations belonged to his family. While Brooke banished him from her home and even tried to get Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) away from him, Thomas will have the last laugh.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Thomas came back from the dead, so to speak, and he has an agenda. He made Brooke and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) believe that he was dead by disappearing from the vat that he had fallen into. Hope had mistakenly believed that the hydrofluoric acid had eaten Thomas alive. She rushed home to tell her mother. Hope wanted to tell Ridge and Steffy Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) the truth, but was also afraid that she would never see Douglas or Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) again if she went to prison.

He’s baaaaaack. ???? Who’s excited to see what happens next on #BoldandBeautiful? pic.twitter.com/3qWWDcwkIn — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 20, 2019

Brooke Accuses Thomas Of Manipulating Hope

However, Thomas had not died. In fact, Brooke will be livid when she finds out that the designer is still alive and will accuse him of still trying to manipulate Hope, per Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. It appears as if Ridge will enter the room at this point. Thomas couldn’t have planned it better because he will ask his stepmother how could he have manipulated Hope.

The Inquisitr reports that Brooke will then be forced to make a horrible confession. Thomas will taunt Brooke to tell Ridge the whole story. Brooke will have no choice but to relate how she had tried to cover up for her daughter even though she knew that her husband’s son might be dead.

Don’t miss a minute of #BoldandBeautiful! Catch up on our latest episodes here: https://t.co/4zK9R8joRc pic.twitter.com/u0HAagqDa4 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 20, 2019

Ridge Wants Out Of Their Marriage

Loading...

Brooke will confess that she and Hope thought that Thomas had died when he fell over the railing. Hope thought that he had been eaten away, but Brooke advised her not to come clean. She said that nobody would ever know that Thomas had died because all traces of his body had disappeared in the lethal acid.

Ridge will be horrified that Brooke hated his son so much that she would not even tell him that he had died. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge will declare that he wants out of their marriage. “Bridge” will be over.