Serena Williams Sizzles In Wild, Colorful Cropped Outfit

Tennis superstar Serena Williams surprised her 11.8 million Instagram followers with a powerful shot that flaunted her strong body.

In the snap, Serena stood on what appeared to be a rooftop with a view of a cloudy sky behind her, and buildings visible in the distance. She rocked a matching look in an eye-catching fabric that was totally wild. The bottoms of the outfit were a cropped length and hugged Serena’s toned legs perfectly, while the top was a cropped jacket that was likewise form-fitting. The fabric of the outfit was shiny and colorful and seemed to shimmer in the sunlight.

Serena’s hair was down in soft waves, and she rocked a neutral makeup look that accentuated her natural beauty. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of pointed-toe stiletto heels. The tennis star stood with her legs slightly apart as she braced herself, holding a large white flag with the letter ‘S’ in gold.

While the photo itself was stunning, Serena clarified a bit more about the story behind it in the caption of her post. She explained to her followers that certain pieces from her clothing brand were now available for purchase through Instagram, including the statement cropped jacket she herself rocked in the shot.

Serena’s followers couldn’t get enough of the breathtaking photo, and the post quickly racked up over 50,400 likes, including one from her sister, Venus Williams. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the photo.

“You’re the definition of gorgeous,” one follower said.

Another fan was into the bold fabric the ensemble was made from, and commented, “can’t go wrong with a good sequin.”

Yet another admirer was totally feeling Serena’s vibe in the picture, remarking “all hail the queen!”

A fourth commenter called the tennis superstar “Serena Warrior Princess!” with a crown emoji following the comment.

Serena also has a reference to her clothing brand in her Instagram bio, where she clarifies for any fans interested that the label ships worldwide. In the Instagram bio of her clothing company’s page, she encourages all her followers to use the hashtag “#BeSeenBeHeard” when they rock pieces from the label.

The beauty has been sharing plenty of Instagram updates lately, giving her followers a glimpse into her life. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap of herself with Brazilian bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio when they were both in the Maldives together on a luxurious vacation.