Netflix Confirms ‘Black Summer’ Will Return For Second Season

'Black Summer' is set in the same universe as SyFy's zombie apocalypse series, 'Z Nation.'

Fans of Netflix‘s Black Summer will be glad to learn that the series has been renewed for a second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This zombie apocalypse series is a spinoff series created by Netflix but set in the same universe as SyFy’s Z Nation.

Season 2 will run for eight episodes and will see Jaime King return as Rose, the mother who spent Season 1 trying to track down her daughter. Also returning are Justin Chu Cary and Christine Lee. In season 1, Chu Cary played Spears, a former convict and a member of Rose’s group. Lee played Ooh “Sun” Kyungsun, who is also with Rose’s group. As yet, no additional cast announcements have been made regarding the second season.

Black Summer is a Netflix Studio Production, created and executive produced by Karl Schaefer (who is the original creator of Z Nation) and John Hyams (Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning). Abram Cox (Z Nation) will also executive produce Season 2. Hyams, Schaefer, and Cox will also act as writers on the series. In addition, Hyams also will serve as the showrunner for the upcoming season.

Season 1 of Black Summer was announced not long before SyFy confirmed that Season 5 of Z Nation would be the final season. Set in the same universe, Black Summer actually acts as a sort of prequel series to the original, being set sometime earlier on in the zombie apocalypse. While being set prior to the events that unfolded at the beginning of Z Nation, the two series are actually independent of each other, utilizing different characters and situations within their stories.

What’s On Netflix originally suggested that Netflix, which also screens Z Nation, would potentially pick up the original season for a sixth season, depending on the ratings for Black Summer. However, this has not been confirmed by Netflix and, as yet, there has been no further suggestion that the network will pick up the original series.

In addition, for those fans of Z Nation that are hoping for a crossover between the two series, as yet, there has been no official stance on whether or not this will occur. However, viewers are now hopeful with the Season 2 renewal announcement that a crossover or cameo appearance could occur.

Black Summer is not the only Netflix original series based on zombies. The recently released Daybreak looks at the zombie apocalypse from the perspective of high school students.

Season 2 of Black Summer will drop globally on Netflix. As yet, no premiere date has been announced by the network. However, Season 2 is expected to start production next year in Alberta, Canada.