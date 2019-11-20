‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge’s Husband Eddie Needs More Surgery On His Heart, She Offers Update On His Health

Tamra Judge spoke about Eddie's health at BravoCon.

Tamra Judge offered an update on the health of her husband, Eddie Judge, on Sunday while attending BravoCon.

According to a November 17 report from Radar Online, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member announcing at the event that Eddie, who was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, or aFib, years ago, will soon go under the knife for his 11th heart procedure.

“He’s going in January to have another ablation and to have an implant put in his heart,” Tamra explained at the Real Housewives of Orange County panel.

Last year, Eddie was at the Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, California, where he underwent a procedure on his heart, which his wife spoke about on her Instagram page. As fans may recall, Tamra requested “good thoughts” from her fans and followers before saying she was praying that the procedure would be the last for her husband.

Eddie has also been treated for aFib at St. David’s Hospital in Austin, Texas.

Understandably, her husband’s health struggles have taken a toll Tamra.

“Tamra is of course freaking out. She doesn’t know what she would do if she lost Eddie,” an insider previously told Radar Online. “She’s trying to stay strong, but it’s very hard. Just when she thinks that they fixed the problem, he needs another operation.”

During one episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County last season, Tamra broke down about Eddie’s health and admitted that she kept thinking about how he could die.

Tamra and Eddie tied the knot in June 2013 and were featured in a three-part Real Housewives of Orange County special, Tamra’s OC Wedding, in September of that same year.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tamra and Eddie are currently considering the possibility of adding another child into their family. While Tamra already has one adult son from her first marriage and three children from her second, she recently told a fan on Instagram that she was open to the idea of welcoming a fourth child with her husband of six years.

“Absolutely!” Tamra replied after being asked if having a baby was possible.

Although Tamra is considering a baby, she told the fan that she may not be willing to birth the child herself.

“I talked to him about adoption the other day. Our lives are so busy and Sophia is 14. It would be hard but doable,” she explained.

Eddie doesn’t yet have any children of his own.