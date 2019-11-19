Beyonce Rocks Crop Top And Matching Skirt On Boat Trip

The R&B superstar looked incredible in a crop top and skirt combo.

Beyonce was recently spotted out and about in Fort Lauderdale, wearing a burnt orange two-piece ensemble that exposed her toned midriff and hourglass figure.

According to Popsugar, the “Flawless” singer and mother of three was with her husband, billionaire rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z, soaking up the sun before boarding a yacht to spend time with her mother, Tina Knowles, and her mother’s husband, Richard Lawson. The trip aboard the chartered yacht seemed to be an adult-only affair: Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi were not seen accompanying their parents.

Beyonce’s formfitting outfit that day came from Fe Noel, and featured a crop top with a sweetheart neckline plunging into a fitted bodice with billowing bell sleeves. The crop top was not the only revealing part of the outfit— the accompanying midi-length wrap skirt featured a high slit that showed off Beyonce’s long, muscular legs.

To complete the look, Beyonce donned trendy cat-eye sunglasses, a medium-sized brown-and-blue handbag from Loewe x Paula’s Ibiza collaboration, and strappy Alexander Wang heels. The singer and actress chose to go barefaced, which brought everything together to form a breezy, effortless vacation outfit.

Their trip aboard the chartered yacht comes right after Jay-Z’s successful inaugural charity gala for the Shawn Carter Foundation. The gala took place at the famous Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, this past weekend. Jay-Z founded the organization in 2003 alongside his mother, Gloria Carter, seeking to provide academic opportunities to underserved youth. Guests at the event included A-List entertainers like Meek Mill, Swizz Beatz and Tyler Perry, and featured brands like Rolex and Ace of Spade Champagne.

The casino proved to be the perfect venue for the lavish gala, giving guests a chance to play for $500,000 blackjack prizes. The benefit concluded with a soulful performance from Alicia Keys. According to Complex, the “99 Problems” rapper was successful in fundraising over $6 million dollars, which will go towards scholarships, study-abroad opportunities, college workshops, and more.

The power couple stunned fans and partygoers with their fashionable outfits at the event, with Beyonce wearing an incredible bodycon sequined dress by David Koma. The gala marked the pop icon’s first foray into the limelight since her press tour for the Lion King, which was released in theatres in July of this year.

Several Florida fans couldn’t contain their excitement about Bey’s visit to their home state, and took to Twitter to share their love for the singer.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL, BEYONCÉ IS IN FLORIDA LIKE NOT THAT FAR FROM ME KDKDJDJDHS https://t.co/u3yTbfTEE5 — boolenciaga (@givememymonet) November 16, 2019

