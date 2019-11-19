Mötley Crüe Bandmates Blow Up 2014 ‘Cessation Of Touring Agreement,’ Shock Fans With New Tour Announcement

The hard rockers are going back on their previous agreement to never tour again.

Motley Crue, the hard rock band that features Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, and Mick Mars, will hit the road next year. On the heels of the success of their Netflix biopic The Dirt, the controversial bandmates agreed to destroy their previous written agreement to never tour together again.

In a video posted to social media, Mötley Crüe announced a 2020 U.S. stadium tour with fellow ’80s rockers Poison and Def Leppard. Machine Gun Kelly, who played Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in The Dirt, serves as narrator for the teaser and says destruction has never been a problem for the band. The “legal” contract signed by all four bandmates is then shown being blown up nearly six years after they made a pact to stay off the road forever.

Mötley Crüe signed the “cessation of touring” agreement on January 28, 2014, according to Page Six. The Netflix movie reportedly helped bring the once-feuding bandmates close once again. The promo video notes that the film made the band more popular than ever and paved the way for a new generation of fans.

On Instagram, Mötley Crüe fans went wild over the news that the hard rock band has reunited after their lengthy hiatus.

“I think my dreams have actually just come true,” one fan wrote.

” I HAVE LITERAL GOOSEBUMPS HOLY SH*T THIS IS REAL LIFE,” added another.

“Omg…I’m gonna pass out!! Best news ever!” a third fan wrote.

Mötley Crüe’s final show in their Final Tour was played at the Forum in Los Angeles on December 31st, 2015. Shortly before the hometown New Year’s Eve gig, Sixx told Rolling Stone that “legally” the band could never play together again. Sixx added that the only “loophole” would be if all four band members agreed to do it and they could override their own contract, but he was adamant that there is no way the group would ever break their cessation of touring pact.

“We know that will never happen,” the rocker vowed. “There are people in this band who will refuse to ever do it again, and you’re talking to one of them. There is no amount of money that would ever make me do it again because I have such pride in how we’re ending it.”

Sixx added that if the band did agree to tour again, they would “have so much egg on our face.”

No tour dates or locations have been announced yet for Mötley Crüe’s reunion tour.