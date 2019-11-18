‘Big Brother’ Host Julie Chen Shakes Up Instagram With Another Cryptic Teaser That’s Driving Fans Wild

The longtime CBS host is back after a two-week social media silence.

Julie Chen Moonves is killing it with clues about Big Brother. After a two-week Instagram break, the veteran CBS host posted yet another cryptic teaser about the long-running reality show, once again sending fans into a frenzy over the possibility that a special wintertime season is on the way.

On her Instagram page, Chen posted a photo of herself holding a large pink card that says “Big Brother” on it. The wife of former CBS CEO Les Moonves is wearing black shorts and a striped t-shirt as she shakes the cardboard sign back and forth in a teasing manner. Her perfectly manicured fingernails and large diamond rings are also in view.

In the caption to the post, Chen wished her followers a happy Monday and added an eyeball and winky-face emoji.

Several past Big Brother players, including veteran Paul Abrahamian, posted reaction to Chen’s photo in the comment section of the post. In response to Abrahamian posting the eyeball emoji, a follower wrote, “If you get a third shot I’m suing.”

Abrahamian famously landed as runner-up two seasons in a row on Big Brother, in 2016 and 2017.

Big Brother veterans Corey Brooks, Da’Vonne Rogers and James Huling also reacted with eyeballs and more to Chen’s post. Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur accused Chen of “trying to break” Instagram.

Other Big Brother fans begged for some breaking news about an upcoming all-stars or celebrity season of the show.

“WINTER ALL-STARS?! PLEASE!!!!” one fan wrote.

“Man she is killing us with these clues,” added another of Chen’s teasers.

While Chen has still not explained why she posted a Big Brother-related photo in the middle of November — the regular season of the show airs from June to September — the consensus among Big Brother fans is that something big is happening well before next summer.

Chen’s new post comes a few weeks after she teased fans with photos of her dressed as memorable Big Brother veterans, including Abrahamian, Big Brother All-Stars winner Mike “Boogie” Malin and Big Brother 16’s Zach Rance. Chen also unearthed Nicole Franzel’s frog costume that she had to wear as a punishment during one of her two seasons on the CBS reality show. Chen’s dress-up game caused many fans to believe she was teasing another all-stars season, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Although fans are hoping to see Chen and the Big Brother house well before next June, there is some concern over the fact that there is no sign of a winter edition of the show in any format on CBS’ recently-released winter 2020 schedule.