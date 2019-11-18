‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Is Sick of Going ‘Around in Circles’ With Kristen Doute

Lisa Vanderpump wants her former employee to 'evolve.'

Lisa Vanderpump and Kristen Doute are still not on good terms.

While attending BravoCon in New York City over the weekend, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed to Us Weekly magazine that she would love to see Doute “evolve a little more” on Vanderpump Rules and said she’s tired of going “around and around in circles” with her co-star.

Vanderpump went on to point out that when it comes to the Vanderpump Rules cast, Doute is simply someone that she’s always struggled to get along with.

“It’s difficult. It’s challenging to be on reality television. But yeah, some you just kind of gel with and some, you don’t,” Vanderpump explained. “[Doute] kind of always made everything more complicated for me, which wasn’t easy, when somebody is working with you.”

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Doute was a waitress at SUR Restaurant when the show began airing. However, after she was involved in a vulgar screaming match with the restaurant’s manager, Vanderpump was forced to fire her. In the seasons that followed, the two women remained estranged as Doute often spoke of her frustrations regarding the supposed grudge Vanderpump was holding against her as they continued to film their show.

At the end of Vanderpump Rules Season 7, after Doute attempted to get on better terms with Vanderpump, Vanderpump shocked audiences by having a heartfelt conversation with Stassi Schroeder and admitted to seeing some of herself in Schroeder. Prior to their chat, Vanderpump and Schroeder had endured their own issues with one another due to Schroeder’s sudden exit from SUR Restaurant after Season 2.

Loading...

In addition to going through hard times with Vanderpump during Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules, Doute also suffered a number of low moments with her former friends, Schroeder and Katie Maloney, while in production on the new episodes. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Doute recently opened up about the drama between them, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I feel like we’ve been friends for 10 years, family basically, my sisters, and with that comes up and downs. We’re definitely at a down right now, so we’ll kind of just see where it goes,” Doute explained. “My POV is I’ll love them always and forever and support everything that they do.”

Doute has been friends with Schroeder and Maloney since Vanderpump Rules began airing on Bravo TV in January 2013, when they were all working at SUR Restaurant.