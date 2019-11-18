Kaley Cuoco Rocks Huge Smile & Top Knot In Fun-Filled Bar Photo

Kaley Cuoco took to social media to share a photo of herself unwinding with her crew on what appeared to be a fun night out. As those who follow The Big Bang Theory star on social media know, Cuoco is currently working on a new project — a series titled The Flight Attendant — and she has been sharing photos, videos, and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks with fans over the past few weeks.

Yesterday, Kaley delighted her Instagram followers by sharing a photo on a break from filming, where she and some members of the cast and crew appeared at a bar on what she called a “layover.” In the black-and-white photo, Kaley was all smiles as she opened her mouth wide and put her arm around a male pal. The actress could be seen resting her elbow on the bar and leaning her hand into her chin as she struck a pose with a drink in front of her.

She appeared to be wearing a little bit of makeup for the fun night out, including eyeliner and mascara. For the occasion, Cuoco went casual in an oversized sweatshirt. The rest of the cast that surrounded the actress were also all smiles during the outing, and they appear to be a close-knit group. Cuoco did not specifically tell fans where they were at in the image, but earlier in the week, she had been tagging her photos in New York City.

The post has only been live on Kaley’s page for a few short hours, but fans have noticed it and have been giving it plenty of attention. So far, the post has garnered over 57,000 likes in addition to 90-plus comments. Some of the blond-haired beauty’s fans took to the post to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others expressed their excitement to see the new show.

“Great photo…hugs to all…” one Instagrammer commented on the shot.

“Layovers are the bomb… just means the vaca starts after!” a second social media user added and included a smiley face emoji at the end of the comment.

“I love your facial expression so much Kaley!!! You’re the cutest person ever!!” another fan gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Cuoco braved the cold weather in New York City, where she was shooting a scene outside. In the photo, the actress bundled up in a puffy black jacket and a pair Ugg boots while confessing to fans that she was having “the most fun ever.” That photo racked up over 143,000 likes.