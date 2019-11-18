‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Next Week: Liam’s Personal, Career & Family Life Evolve

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 25 indicate that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will see a whole new side to the woman he loves. He will discover that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) has a dark side, per She Knows Soaps. However, Liam will also have an epic week as he opens himself to new possibilities and different experiences.

Hope Logan Confesses To Liam Spencer

Hope will make a shocking confession to Liam. She will tell the IT specialist that she made a big mistake. After Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) signed the adoption papers, there was an accident. Up until this point Hope has not shared this information with anyone other than her mother.

Hope was a nervous wreck after she thought that she killed Thomas. She pushed the designer over the railing and he went plunging into a vat of what she thought was hydrofluoric acid. However, it appears as if she was mistaken. There is no way that Thomas would have survived a fall into the deadly fluid.

The Inquisitr reports that Thomas is alive and well and will make his appearance during the week of November 18. Only after Thomas pitches up to taunt her and Brooke, will Hope tell Liam what actually took place. Of course, Liam will be shocked that Hope kept this news from him. At the back of his mind, he may even wonder what else she is capable of keeping from him. If Hope neglected to tell him that she almost killed Thomas, Liam may wonder if she has any other secrets.

Liam Returns To Spencer Publications

The soap opera spoilers also reveal that Liam will be welcomed back into the Spencer fold during the week of November 25. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) asked his son to come back to Spencer Publications. Liam agreed.

Liam will walk into the media publishing house and be greeted by a welcoming committee. Bill, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears), and even Bill’s secretary Emmy (Sheryl Underwood) will be there to make him feel at home, per She Knows Soaps. Wyatt will be pleased that he is working with his brother again, while Justin will also renew their friendship.

Bill will feel particularly emotional as he welcomes his son back to the company. At one point, it seemed as if father and son would never make peace. But Liam returning to Spencer Publication indicates a new beginning for them as a united yet stronger family.

Hope & Liam Celebrate Beth’s First Thanksgiving

Hope and Liam will also put their own family first during the week of November 25. Beth will celebrate her first Thanksgiving and her parents will feel blessed that they can spend it with her. Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) will also spend Thanksgiving with his new mother, Hope.