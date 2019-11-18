‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Adam Connects With Sharon

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for the week of November 18 through November 22 brings a week filled with chaos and surprises for the citizens of Genoa City, as Jill figures out what Colin’s been doing, and Nick makes a threat to keep his family safe. Plus, Amanda finally opens up a bit.

Adam (Mark Grossman) opens up to Sharon (Sharon Case), according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam needs Sharon’s help getting through to Connor (Judah Mackey). At first, he sends his son to a specialist, but Conner refuses to open up, so Adam calls on Sharon. Since they’ve already had some time together, Sharon gets Connor talking. She makes an unexpected suggestion: she believes Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) should spend more time with Connor at Adam’s.

Meanwhile, Cane (Daniel Goddard) gets a call from Jill (Jess Walton). She lets him know that she’s going to see Colin (Tristan Rogers) in the Maldives. She hopes to get to the bottom of whatever is going on with Katherine Chancellor’s will, especially since Chance (Donny Boaz) did not hire Amanda (Mishael Morgan).

Cane swears he is not involved in a con, and he also believes the pages of the will are legitimate. However, Cane finds himself cornered before the week’s end, and Jill makes a stunning discovery. Amid all the chaos, Devon (Bryton James) senses trouble.

Later, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) seeks information. She wants to know what connection Adam and Chance share. Phyllis knows enough to realize that something is going on, but she hasn’t been able to connect the dots, and she won’t rest until she’s able to.

After helping Victor (Eric Braeden) fake his death, Nate (Sean Dominic) faces the possible end of his career. Victor promised to help him keep his license, but after Nate read Victor the riot act, “The Mustache” may be less willing to help.

Amanda is Nate’s lawyer, and he’s relying on her to keep doing what he loves doing as a doctor. Eventually, Amanda lets down her guard, and Nate might be the person who finds out a bit more about the elusive lawyer.

After her return to Genoa City, Summer (Hunter King) hides something from Theo (Tyler Johnson). Summer may be keeping something about Kyle (Michael Mealor) a secret from her boyfriend. With Summer and Kyle working together at Jabot, they’ve grown closer recently despite Theo and Summer’s dating relationship. As the week goes by, Kyle battles for his place at Jabot, and Billy (Jason Thompson) ends up surprising Jack (Peter Bergman) with a new decision at the family company.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) makes a threat to Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise). He isn’t about to let the con man get away with hurting his family. Later, Chelsea makes things right, even though Nick ended his campaign over her actions with her late husband’s bags of cash.

Finally, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) steps in and helps Abby (Melissa Ordway) do damage control at The Grand Phoenix Hotel. An unlikely ally, Abby finds herself appreciating Chloe and whatever help she can get to keep her dream alive.