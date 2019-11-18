Scooter Braun Blames Label Co-Owner Scott Borchetta For Taylor Swift Blowup, Report Claims

Scooter Braun is apparently passing the blame in his very public tiff with Taylor Swift.

Last week, the singer took to social media to tell fans that Braun and Scott Borchetta were preventing her from using her old songs for a number of upcoming projects, including a performance at the American Music Awards for her Artist of the Decade award.

Braun, earlier this year, had purchased Swift’s former label, Big Machine Records, for a rumored $300 million, and in doing so set off a public feud with Swift. The singer said that Braun had publicly bullied her during her infamous feud with Kanye West, and said she was denied the chance to purchase the label and the master copies of her old music that came along with it.

Swift’s statement this week led to a significant backlash against Braun and Borchetta, and E! News reports that Braun believes his label co-head is to blame for it. A source told the outlet that Braun was not involved in the operations and had no say over the decision not to allow Swift to use the old music owned by the label.

“Scooter is frustrated because his name is being dragged in the mud,” the source said. “He doesn’t run Big Machine or have operational control of company. He hasn’t taken part in these negotiations.”

The report noted that Braun has been trying to get in touch with Taylor, but she is not returning his calls. The source added that Scooter is hoping to find a resolution to the now very public drama.

“This fight with Taylor is not something Scooter agrees with,” the source said.

Loading...

Swift had singled out Borchetta in her statement posted to social media, telling fans that he had placed a series of demands on her in order to use the music, including agreeing not to re-record versions of her old songs next year. Doing so would allow Swift to have control of the new master copies, and the singer told fans that she was already planning to do this. Borchetta also said she must stop publicly talking about him and Braun.

Taylor said she would not go along with it.

“I feel very strongly that sharing what is happening to me could change the awareness level for other artists and potentially help them avoid a similar fate,” she wrote. “The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you’ll be punished.”