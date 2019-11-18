Hannah Brown Is Headed To The Stagecoach Music Festival, Despite The Drama That Took Place There Last Year

Former 'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown will join Blake Horstmann at the 2020 Stagecoach Music Festival

Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown recently rediscovered her love for country music while attending the 2019 Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. She recently revealed through social media that she’ll be attending the Stagecoach Music Festival this coming spring. This festival, which is held in Indio, California, is the location of a lot of past drama between Bachelor nation stars, according to Refinery 29.

The current Dancing with the Stars contestant, who is originally from Alabama and a southern girl at heart, gushed about how into country music she’s been lately and how excited she is about Stagecoach 2020.

“Okay, you all know that I obviously love country music. And since [the] CMAs, all I’ve been doing is just jamming to my new favorites. And I’m even more excited because Stagecoach is not too far away and I hope to see you there because I’m gonna be there. Woo!” she said.

Brown’s decision to attend the music festival is a bit odd, considering how it was a place where a lot of drama went down just prior to this past summer’s season of Bachelor in Paradise. Blake Horstmann, a contestant on the show, famously attended the festival alongside several of the women that would later join him on the set of Bachelor in Paradise. Throughout that weekend, Horstmann slept with two of the women from the show.

On the first night of the festival, Horstmann slept with model Kristina Schulman. On the second night, he slept with Caelynn Miller-Keyes from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. Unsurprisingly, the truth later came out during the show and Horstmann swiftly became the most undesired man on the beach. While he and Schulman attempted to work things out, he ultimately headed home single with a well damaged reputation.

Following his departure, Horstmann issued a statement about his time on the show, talking about the lessons he learned. He also emphasized that he would be going back to the Stagecoach Music Festival the following year.

“I hope that this is not the end of my story and I can look back at this summer and be grateful for the lessons learned and the friends made,” he said.

Brown, on the other hand, wasn’t at last year’s Stagecoach festival because she had just wrapped up filming for The Bachelorette. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brown got engaged to struggling musician Jed Wyatt while on the show, but ultimately ended things when she found out he had a girlfriend waiting for him back home.