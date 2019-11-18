Pete Davidson Arrives At Le Chalet With Kaia Gerber, Dating Rumors Ensue

The 'Saturday Night Live' star celebrated his 26th birthday with his rumored new girlfriend.

Pete Davidson spent his birthday with Kaia Gerber, further fueling romance rumors between the two. The Saturday Night Live funnyman celebrated his 26th birthday with the supermodel as well as the cast of the NBC late-night show at an afterparty at Le Chalet following the live show that was hosted by Harry Styles.

An insider told Us Weekly that while Pete and Kaia showed up at the SNL after-party together, there was no PDA. The source said the two stars were “very flirty throughout the night” but were also “very aware” they were being watched by others in the restaurant.

But another spy told Entertainment Tonight that Pete and Kaia didn’t totally hide their affection for one another at the gathering. The source said the two even arrived wearing “matching ’90s-inspired” outfits.

“Throughout the night, they were very affectionate and flirtatious with one another,” the insider told ET.

“At one point, Pete and Kaia were alone together in the back of the restaurant, in one of the booths. They were laughing with each other and exchanging flirtatious touches.”

The two stars reportedly did not kiss in public, but they did plenty of socializing with Pete’s SNL co-stars, including Aidy Bryant and Beck Bennett.

In addition to mingling with Pete’s SNL co-stars, Kaia also appeared to be on birthday cake duty for the comedian’s special day. Earlier in the day, the 18-year-old supermodel picked up a cake from Magnolia Bakery in New York City and brought it to NBC’s Saturday Night Live studios ahead of the Le Chalet party.

TMZ.noted that the daughter of Cindy Crawford picked out a large round birthday cake and a container of banana pudding at the famous bakery. Kaia was photographed wearing a tie-dye hoodie and sneakers as she exited the bakery with a large bag of goodies.

The sweet night didn’t end at the SNL studios or even at Le Chalet. Pete was later seen going with Kaia into her New York City apartment building when the party ended after 3 a.m.

While there was no PDA this time around, earlier in the week Pete and Kaia were seen walking hand-in-hand as they exited a grocery store together.

For weeks, there have been rumors that Peter and Kaia are dating after they were seen together at the Soho eatery Sadelle’s late last month. Since that time, there have been sightings of the two everywhere from Brooklyn to Malibu. The birthday get-together birthday is now the icing on the cake.