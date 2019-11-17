Scooter Braun’s Office Had To Close Due To Threats Following Taylor Swift’s Claims, Report Says

Scooter Braun’s office had to close on Friday due to threats after Taylor Swift called on fans to help her in a dispute with her former record label, a new report claims.

As the New York Post’s Page Six reported, the Nashville, Tennessee, offices of Ithaca Holdings had to shut down on Friday after receiving unspecified threats. A source told the outlet that the office was “deluged with calls” after Swift took to social media to say that her former label was preventing her from using old music in a series of recent projects, including a performance at the American Music Awards for Artist of the Decade.

Taylor had said in a message that she had no other recourse and called on fans to let Braun and partner Scott Borchetta know how they felt about it. She also claimed that the former label, Big Machine Label Group, had left a series of what she saw as unfair demands in order to use her old work.

“Scott Borchetta told my team that they’ll allow me to use my music only if I do these things: If I agree to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year (which is something I’m both legally allowed to do and looking forward to) and also told my team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun,” Swift wrote on Twitter.

Taylor’s plea to fans got a big reaction online, with many offering messages of support, and calling on Braun and Borchetta to allow her to use the music. A number of celebrities have also stood in Swift’s corner, with many noting that she had taken significant efforts to support artists’ rights in the past and deserved support in her own battle for control of her music.

Loading...

There had been a simmering feud between Swift and Braun that exploded last year when Braun purchased the label for a reported $300 million. Taylor accused Braun of publicly bullying her during her feud with Kanye West, and expressed concern that his purchase of the record label gave him control of her master recordings for her first albums.

A source told Page Six that Braun has reportedly tried to reach out to Swift since the purchase to “broker a partnership,” but she has ignored him. Insiders on Swift’s team told the outlet that he should have made an effort to reach out before the deal closed.

Reps for Swift and Braun did not comment for the Page Six story.