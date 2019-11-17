Hannah Brown & Alan Bersten Reportedly Reignite Dating Rumors After Their CMA Appearance

Hannah Brown headed to the 2019 Country Music Awards as a presenter, and showed up with her date: Alan Bersten. According to E! News, the reality TV star’s choice for a date has reignited rumors about their potential relationship status.

Fans drove the point home with a ton of messages on Hannah’s CMA Instagram post.

“POWER COUPLE- I MEAN DUO,” gushed a follower.

“You look like a Hallmark Christmas movie heroine!” exclaimed an admirer, seemingly suggesting that Alan would be the hero.

“I just adore you two together,” wrote a fan.

‘Thought this was a wedding photo at first,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

And the rumors were likely heightened by Alan’s choice to post the same photos on his page. The couple certainly appeared very happy together on the red carpet. Hannah already spends a lot of time with her pro partner for Dancing with the Stars. So at the least, it’s indicative of their good friendship to opt to spend even more time together.

“Dang we look good!” said Alan on Hannah’s post, using a fire emoji.

Plus, during the event, Hannah fielded some questions from an E! News reporter. And Alan had his arms around her during the short interview, as they both flashed big smiles. But if you were to ask the two, it’s likely that they’ll refute the rumors. After all, Hannah noted the following several days ago.

“I think our fans should focus on helping get a Mirrorball Trophy and that would just make us both very happy, if they want our happiness. We have a great time together, we definitely have created a lasting friendship,” said Hannah, discussing their dynamic.

It’s no surprise that Hannah is laser-focused on potentially winning the Mirrorball Trophy. Her time on DWTS has been marked with ups and downs. But the one thing that seems to hold steady are the fans’ suspicions that the two have something more going on than meets the eye. For now, fans will need to wait and see.

And that’s not to mention the time when Hannah was faced with some tough questions from Justin Hartley. He asked her if she was dating Alan, and at the time, she insisted that they were close friends, nothing more. She did add, however, that they were becoming best friends, which seems obvious to many fans. While Bachelor Nation may be eager to see the former Bachelorette find her happily

ever after, it doesn’t seem to be the case for now.