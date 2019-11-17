‘General Hospital’ Comings & Goings Tease Buzzworthy Returns & Potential Heartbreak Ahead

General Hospital spoilers for the week of November 18 suggest that things will be pretty crazy throughout Port Charles. Some familiar faces will be popping up again, but there may be some lengthy or even permanent departures ahead as well.

Last week on General Hospital, Cassandra Pierce was supposedly killed in a boat explosion. SheKnows Soaps confirmed that actress Jessica Tuck is done with this latest stint, but fans are not necessarily convinced that the character is truly dead and gone for good.

Tamara Braun has confirmed her upcoming exit from General Hospital and the character of Dr. Kim Nero. Fans have seen this developing and it seems her farewell is coming quite soon. The show hasn’t revealed exactly when everybody will see Kim for the last time, but spoilers do indicate that she will have a run-in with Hayden Barnes before her departure.

Viewers have not seen much of Ned Ashton and Olivia Falconeri lately. However, General Hospital spoilers reveal that this is about to change. In fact, not only will fans see Ned and Olivia during the coming week, but his grown daughter Brook Lynn Ashton is about to return to Port Charles too.

Stella Henry left Port Charles a couple of months ago to visit a newly-discovered relative in England and she’s now on her way back home. Actress Vernee Watson will begin appearing as Aunt Stella again during the week of November 18. General Hospital spoilers also share that Mail Gail will be seen as Mike Corinthos again this coming week. Unfortunately, it sounds as if he may not be doing very well.

Jason needs to find out who helped Cassandra escaped before Sam takes the fall. Will his search lead back to Nikolas?

Jason Morgan has been doing everything he can think of to help Sam McCall as she sits in Pentonville and General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central detail that he’ll turn to Spinelli once again. Fans always love to see actor Bradford Anderson on their screens and they’ll be treated to some more Spinelli fun in the coming week.

Nurse Amy Driscoll has been off the canvas for quite some time now, but she is about to pop up again too. Actress Risa Dorken revealed via Instagram that she has been back on the set filming new scenes. However, her first air date has not been revealed yet.

TJ and Neil will be shown determined to solve the mystery with Alexis’ illness over the next few episodes. In addition, General Hospital spoilers indicate that viewers will also see tidbits involving Monica, Charlotte, Sam, and Chase.

Viewers may want to be prepared for some possible scheduling shifts in the week ahead, but at this point, ABC seems hopeful that they can air all five episodes as planned during the week of November 18. General Hospital spoilers hint that big developments are on the horizon and fans are anxious to see what’s coming next.