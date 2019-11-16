Andy Cohen Says Viewers Will Be ‘Really Surprised’ With Upcoming ‘RHOBH’ Season, Says Alliances Have ‘Shifted’

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently filming, and rumors suggested the season was going to be a dud. Bravo boss Andy Cohen is claiming the opposite after a recent interview with The Hollywood Life. The outlet caught up with Andy at BravoCon this weekend where he dished on the RHOBH ladies, saying that fans are going to be “really surprised” with what’s to come in Season 10.

“We’re in the middle of shooting and it’s very dramatic and it’s unusual that we got the women together while they’re shooting,” Andy noted. “Certain alliances have shifted. There’s been a lot of new friendships and friendships that have dissolved, and I think people are going to be really surprised to see where it’s gone.”

Andy’s tease about alliances comes as quite the shock since most of the cast was united during Season 9. It was Lisa Vanderpump versus everyone as the restauranteur was blamed for leaking a Puppygate story involving Dorit Kemsley to the press. Lisa denied the allegations and all of her friendships with the women dissolved, causing her to quit the show mid-filming. How these alliances will now rearrange themselves will be quite interesting for viewers to watch play out.

It was revealed last week that former cast members Camille Grammer, Brandi Glanville, Eileen Davidson, and Kim Richards were all brought in to shoot scenes with the main group of women, which sparked the rumors of Season 10 being a bore. Camille and Brandi have even gotten into a Twitter war and some of the season’s biggest drama might not surround the big wigs like Kyle Richards and Erika Girardi. There haven’t been many rumors teasing new feuds on the series, but the show will introduce two newcomers. NYPD Blue star Garcelle Beauvais will make her Housewives debut alongside Lisa Rinna’s friend Sutton Stracke. The two women could bring the drama Andy has been teasing.

Andy also commented on Lisa Vanderpump’s possible return to the franchise, and it looks like the door is never closed.

“I saw her last week,” he stated. “Listen, she’s still very much a part of Bravo with Vanderpump Rules and the door’s always open for when she wants to come back.”

The Bravo producer is not upset with LVP over her decision to leave RHOBH, noting that appearing on Bravo’s reality shows is “a voluntary process.”

“If you don’t want to be on, you don’t have to be on. We’re good.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is set to return in early 2020. Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules will premiere on January 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.