‘Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval Shocks Fans As He Returns To Full Drag Persona: ‘Visa Manderhump’

The Bravo star surprised fans at BravoCon.

Tom Sandoval stole the show at BravoCon when he appeared in full drag. The 36-year-old Vanderpump Rules veteran surprised fans at the New York City convention when he showed up as his drag persona for a Men of Bravo photo opp with his co-stars Tom Schwartz and Jax Taylor, as well as Southern Charm’s Shep Rose, Craig Conover, and Austen Kroll, according to Bravo.com.

In photos posted to social media, Sandoval is shown wearing a black bustier top, fishnets and black booties, as well a platinum blonde, blunt-cut wig that gives Sia a run for her money. Sandoval also wears fingerless black gloves and jewelry, and he is in full makeup with long, glittery fingernails. He also rocks some pretty impressive cleavage.

On Instagram, fans couldn’t believe the Tom Tom co-owner’s transformation as he captioned two photos with a play on his former SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump’s name.

“Werk it queen,” one fan wrote in the comments section to the post.

“You’ve been a very bad girl! A very very bad bad girl GaGa,” another added.

But others questioned why Sandoval, who recently appeared on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet with his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix, chose to dress in drag at all.

“You like this way too much,” one follower told the Bravo star.

“You’re such a classic well-dressed guys guy–why do you like wearing drag?” another asked.

Sandoval did not reply to comments, but his drag look received mostly a positive reaction from his social media followers.

While Sandoval tagged the pic in tribute to LVP, E! News notes that in the past, his drag queen persona was named “Jen Rod,” in a cheeky nod to the name of Vanderpump’s husband of 37 years, Ken Todd. Vanderpump Rules fans were previously introduced to Sandoval’s feminine alter ego when she showed up at pal Tom Schwartz’s bachelor party three years ago.

Loading...

Sandoval’s girlfriend, meanwhile, seems to have no problem with her man’s feminine side. Madix posed with Sandoval at the convention as they compared glittery outfits, and they looked like they were having a lot of fun hamming it up for the cameras.

Sandoval previously told Bravo.com that it was his idea for the guys to cross-dress at Schwartz’s bachelor party a few years ago.

“I was like, ‘Guys, if we’re doing this, we’re doing this right,” the Vanderpump Rules star recalled. “We’re going shopping.’… I’m like, ‘Guys, I’m not going by CVS to pick up deodorant and toothpaste. This is bras, cutlets, a** pads, shoes, nails, lashes.'”