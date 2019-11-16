Jamie Lee Curtis Says ‘RHOBH’ Fans Will Go ‘Bonkers’ Over Kyle Richards’ Return To Acting In ‘Halloween Kills’

The 'Halloween' star was happy to reunite with her Beverly Hills based co-star 40 years after they first worked together.

Kyle Richards is getting rave reviews from her Halloween Kills co-star Jamie Lee Curtis. The 60-year-old horror movie icon revealed that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star nailed her role as Lindsey Wallace in the upcoming sequel to the 1978 John Carpenter movie.

Curtis told Us Weekly that Richards, 50, will surprise people who know her only for her Bravo reality show about the lifestyles of wealthy women in California’s ritziest zipcode.

“She is so great that it’s going to be so fun for her audience — who is now used to knowing her for her TV show,” Curtis said of Richards. “They are going to be so happy to see her be an actress again, and she is absolutely fantastic.”

Curtis added that Richards’ character gets very “distressed” — emotionally, physically, and environmentally — in the new movie, which paved the way for the RHOBH star to show off a wide range of acting skills.

“She just completely left that other life and just came and shot for three, four weeks and was amazing. People are going to be bonkers about her,” the Halloween veteran said of Richards.

While Richards is best known these days for sharing her real life as a Beverly Hills housewife and entrepreneur on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, longtime fans know that she enjoyed a successful career as a child actress more than 40 years ago. In addition to a recurring role in the 1970s drama Little House on the Prairie, Richards logged guest role on many other TV shows of the era and even appeared as a younger version of her older sister Kim and fellow RHOBH veteran Kim in the 1975 Disney film Escape to Witch Mountain.

But one of her most memorable roles came in 1978. Richards was just eight years old when she played Lindsey Wallace in the original Halloween. The mom of four did not appear in the franchise’s 2018 sequel but was thrilled to be asked to reprise her childhood role in Halloween Kills, which is due out in October 2020.

Loading...

Richards first announced her role in Halloween Kills in September. She told Entertainment Tonight that she didn’t hesitate to reprise her famous childhood role when she was contacted by the producers of the horror film.

“They reached out to me and they said they wanted to meet with me, I read the script and they said we want to bring your character back, and I was like, ‘I’m there,'” Richards recalled.

There is no word if Richards will appear in the franchise’s final movie, Halloween Ends, in 2021.