Eileen Davidson’s Fans On Instagram Want Her To Return To The ‘RHOBH’ Cast After Season 10 Cameo

Eileen Davidson reunited with the 'RHOBH' cast over the weekend.

Eileen Davidson spent the weekend in Los Angeles with her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars at a benefit event thrown by Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky. After doing so, she shared an Instagram photo with her fans and followers that sparked rumors of a full-time return.

On November 13, Hollywood Life shared a report noting that Davidson had been flooded by fans who wanted to see her return to the Bravo TV reality series after she posted an image of herself posing with Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi.

“Come back to RHOBH!! We need you!” one person wrote in an obvious plea.

“You NEED to comeback to the show you’re so so so missed my all of the fans!” another said.

Girardi even got in on the action, telling he former co-star, “We miss you Eileen!”

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills know, Davidson and Girardi — who really hit it off during their time together on the series — worked alongside one other on The Young and the Restless on numerous occasions. Davidson also struck up a friendship with Rinna. The pair also share past history since Rinna acted on the same soaps as Davidson.

Davidson appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a full-time role from Season 5 through Season 7. After that, she appeared in a cameo role on the series’ eighth season.

Loading...

Although Davidson did not respond to her fans in the comments section of her Instagram post with regard to the possibility of returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Hollywood Life pointed out that this would be a great time for her to get back to being on the show. After all, she recently quit her full-time role on The Young and the Restless as well as her position on The Bold and the Beautiful.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Davidson revealed her thoughts on a potential return during an interview with KTLA 5 Morning News in September.

“Would I do it again? I might pop in now and then. You never say never,” Davidson said, per Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish. “You know, I did enjoy aspects of it. But, it’s high anxiety. The anxiety level is very, very high. No rules — it’s like the wild, wild west of women.”

In addition to Davidson attending Richards and Umansky’s party this past weekend, several other former cast members, including Adrienne Maloof, Kim Richards, and Brandi Glanville, were present.