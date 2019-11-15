‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, November 18: Brooke Blows Ridge’s Mind

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, November 18 reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will explode when he learns of his grandson’s fate. The dressmaker will confront Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) about their dirty deeds. It appears as if he won’t hold back when he blasts them, per She Knows Soaps. However, Brooke will blow Ridge’s mind when she reveals Thomas’ terms and conditions for the adoption to take place.

Ridge just found out that his worst fears were realized. Thomas succumbed to Hope’s charms and signed over custody to her. She is now officially Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) mother, and they have equal rights over the boy. However, Ridge knows that Thomas is blind when it comes to Hope and that she has been after the little boy for quite some time.

The latest soap opera spoilers tease that the dressmaker will blow his top when he realizes how Hope manipulated his son. As he previously told Hope, one cannot just steal a child. He emphasized his point by removing Douglas from Brooke’s home and into the Forrester mansion. Eric Forrester (John McCook) was only too willing to accommodate his son, grandson, and great-grandson.

However, Hope got Thomas to sign the adoption papers. Ridge cannot believe that his son gave away custody to a woman who is not even related by blood to the young boy. Hope’s latest move will convince him that she will do anything to get her own way, even though Douglas has a family who cares for him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also state that Brooke won’t let Ridge chastise her daughter in this way. She will attempt to defend Hope, which will leave a bad taste in Ridge’s mouth. Once again, Brooke is allowed to side with her children while Brooke won’t allow him the same courtesy.

In an attempt to defuse the situation, Brooke will tell Ridge exactly what Thomas wanted Hope to do so that he would sign the papers. Thomas wanted Hope to sleep with him, and then he would give away custody.

Ridge will be stunned. He may realize that Thomas has truly lost his way and that he does not value family in the same way that he does. Of course, after Brooke delivers the news, Ridge may back off and leave the premises.

In the meantime, Hope has a secret of her own. The Inquisitr reported that she shoved Thomas off a railing and into a vat of hydrofluoric acid. For now, it seems as if she cost Thomas his life and Douglas his only living parent.