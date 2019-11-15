WWE News: Hall Of Famer Criticizes NXT Star For Calling Company ‘Racist’

Booker T has responded to Jordan Myles’ claims that WWE is racist. As quoted by Ringside News, the five-time World Champion criticized the NXT superstar on his Hall of Fame radio show, saying that Myles’ claims won’t help him going forward.

“I don’t know where it’s going to go from here,” Booker said. “I have been on this earth for 54 years and if you think one person is something, call them that, or if you think that person is something, call them that, but I cannot judge a group and say everybody is that. When you make a blanket statement like that you do no justice for yourself or the culture.”

As The Inquisitr reported on Wednesday, Myles — who is now going by the name Super A.C.H. — took to Twitter and posted a foul-mouthed tirade where he announced that he’d “quit” WWE. He subsequently changed his name on his social media profile, claiming that Jordan Myles is his “slave name.”

Myles’ issues with WWE stem from an incident involving a T-shirt that the superstar interpreted as racist. The shirt depicted a mouth against a black background, which Myles viewed as “blackface.” However, after voicing his concerns about the design, the company pulled the clothing from their store, but they did state that the superstar approved of the merchandise before it went on sale.

Booker T criticized the superstar at the time, stating that WWE wouldn’t make an intentionally racist T-shirt in the year 2019. The Hall of Famer then addressed comments that Myles made toward Ring of Honor star Jay Lethal, whom the NXT star referred to as “Uncle Tom.” Booker didn’t approve of his comments.

Myles has been absent from WWE television since the drama broke out, and he now appears to have quit the company. As noted by WrestleTalk, he’s already put out feelers to another promotion, but he’ll have to wait until his non-compete clause is over before he can work elsewhere.

His comments about Lethal have potentially burned bridges with Ring of Honor. Furthermore, journalist and insider Brad Shepherd tweeted that All Elite Wrestling isn’t interested in signing Myles as a result of his behavior.

Myles was being touted for big things in NXT. He won the brand’s Breakout Tournament earlier this year, which suggested that the company had high hopes for the 31-year-old.

Myles will likely find success on the independent circuit, but this development appears to have given him a reputation as being someone who’s difficult to work with.