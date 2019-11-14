‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Tamara Braun’s Exit As Dr. Kim Nero Confirmed

Rumors have been swirling for a while that actress Tamara Braun, who portrays Dr. Kim Nero on General Hospital, was leaving the show. Now, it seems that the actress has confirmed the rumors.

According to ABC Soaps in Depth, Tamara acknowledged during a recent fan event that she was leaving General Hospital. Now, some responses she has posted on Twitter reference her departure as well.

These responses probably flew under the radar for most people on Twitter, since they were replies to fans rather than standalone tweets. However, they definitely confirm that Tamara’s time at General Hospital is over.

In one Twitter exchange, a fan thanked Tamara for spending the day with General Hospital fans, especially when the actress apparently hadn’t been feeling well. The fan also said she was sad the actress was leaving the show and she hoped it wouldn’t be for long.

“Thank you for the support Joylne. Wish I was staying but thrilled I got the time I did and got to meet new people like you as well,” replied Tamara.

In another Twitter exchange, one person noted that fans feel as if they are part of the General Hospital family, although she felt that might sound weird. The fan added that she would miss Tamara on the show.

“Not weird at all. I will miss being there. Thank you for your kindness and support. Great to meet you,” Tamara replied to that fan.

Tamara, You are wonderful in this role. But then, you always bring it to every part that you play. Keep on shining like the star that you are. ⁦@TamaraBraun⁩ @theatre68 #DeathWithDignity pic.twitter.com/vY5UirTvNW — Jackie Zeman (@JackieZeman) November 11, 2019

About a month ago, General Hospital spoilers suggested that Tamara was leaving the show and had already filmed her last scenes. The show has been laying the groundwork for a while now for Kim to move away from Port Charles. That has stretched out for some time with some hiccups stalling Kim’s plans here and there, but it looks likely to finally happen soon.

Kim may be departing Port Charles soon, but General Hospital spoilers note that she’s not gone yet. Viewers will soon see Kim and Monica Quartermaine spending some time together, and Monica will be a valuable source of support for Kim.

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps tease that Kim and Hayden Barnes will have an interaction with one another next week. This seems quite likely to be a tense interaction, given Hayden’s loyalty to her sister Elizabeth Webber and Kim’s antics with Liz’s husband Franco Baldwin.

At this point, Kim’s name is not incorporated into any other available General Hospital spoilers. If Tamara wrapped up filming her scenes around a month ago, viewers should see her character’s exit quite soon. It sounds as if the door will probably be left open for a potential return down the road though.