‘One Piece’ Chapter 962 Spoilers: Oden Forms Nine Red Scabbards, Remnants Of Rocks Pirates Revealed!

One Piece Chapter 962 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece is set to feature Lord Kozuki Oden forming the Nine Red Scabbards and the appearance of the remnants of the Rocks Pirates.

According to the spoilers posted at Reddit, One Piece Chapter 962 is titled “Daimyo and the Vassals.” It started with Oden leaving Hakumai to go to Kuri where he’s planning to fight and defeat Ashura Doji. During his time, Kuri was known as a notorious place that even the former Shogun of the Land of Wano, Kozuki Sukiyaki, couldn’t handle.

On his way to Kuri, Oden was rampaging throughout the Land of Wano. During his journey, Oden inspired several powerful samurais and gained plenty of followers. After successfully defeating Ashura Doji and his subordinates, Oden managed to turn Kuri into a peaceful place. Because of his accomplishment, Shogun Sukiyaki decided to formally accept his son again in the Land of Wano and named him the Daimyo of Kuri.

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers revealed that when Oden left Hakumai, he was accused of stealing all the money from their safety box. However, it turned out that Kurozumi Orochi was the one who stole the money, but he was insisting the Oden was the culprit. Aside from taking the money, Orochi also got the Hebi Hebi Devil Fruit from the safety box.

In the flashback that will be shown in One Piece Chapter 962, Oden already formed a formidable group of samurais. These include Kinemon, Denjiro, Kikunojo, Izu, Raizo, Ashura Doji, and Kanjuro. Oden met Kikunojo and Izu while they were dancing for money. Both of them approached Oden and asked him for food.

Izu is the elder brother of Kikunojo and one of the commanders of the Whitebeard Pirates. Izu and Kikunojo lost most members of their family at such a young age, while their father was convicted of a crime. They came from the Hanayagi Family, who are well-known dancers in the Land of Wano.

One Piece Chapter 962 is also set to show other members of the Nine Red Scabbards, including Kawamatsu, Inuarashi, and Nekomamushi. Kawamatsu saw Inuarashi and Nekomamushi unconscious at the shore of Kuri Beach. Kawamatsu felt worried at first since he couldn’t identify what type of creatures were Inuarashi and Nekomamushi.

The upcoming chapter of One Piece is also set to feature the remnants of the legendary Rocks Pirates. After their pirate group was dismantled by the combined forces of Monkey D. Garp and Gol D. Roger, the survivors of the Rocks Pirates started a new journey and formed their own crews. Most of them made names for themselves and were feared in the seas like Whitebeard, Big Mom, and Kaido.